Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Indiana officers cleared in fatal shooting at traffic stop

Apr 10, 2023, 7:55 AM

This photo provided by Indiana State Police shows the scene of a fatal shooting in Mitchell, Ind., ...

This photo provided by Indiana State Police shows the scene of a fatal shooting in Mitchell, Ind., Feb. 5, 2023. A prosecutor has cleared two Indiana law enforcement officers of any criminal wrongdoing in a fatal shooting in February. City of Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson and Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Rhoades exchanged gunfire with Anthony Richmond during a traffic stop on Feb. 5 in the city of Mitchell. (Indiana State Police via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Indiana State Police via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor has cleared two Indiana law enforcement officers of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with a fatal shooting during a traffic stop in February.

Lawrence County Prosecutor Samuel C. Arp II said he has reviewed the incident and decided City of Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Rhoades’ actions were justified, WXIN-TV reported Monday.

According to Indiana State Police, the officers stopped 29-year-old Anthony Richmond of West Baden Springs on Feb. 5 for a traffic violation in Mitchell, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis. They discovered drugs in his car and were trying to handcuff Richmond when he fled on foot.

The officers chased Richmond down. He pulled out a handgun and fired at them at point-blank range, the state police said. Anderson was hit once and Rhoades was hit twice. Either Rhoades or Anderson managed to return fire, killing him.

Both officers survived their wounds.

National News

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during the Senate Finance Commi...

Associated Press

Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as ‘not America’

Biden said his administration would fight the Texas ruling. Kacsmaryk's 67-page order gave the government seven days to appeal.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Empty tank cars derail in Texas rail yard, no injuries

KENDLETON, Texas (AP) — No injuries were reported after three empty tank cars derailed but remained upright in a Southeast Texas rail yard on Monday, the train’s owner said. A locomotive leaked fuel but it was contained, Kansas City Southern spokesperson C. Doniele Carlson said in a statement. The derailment took place at around 7 […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Bodies of missing musician, son recovered from Arkansas lake

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The bodies of a jam band musician and his adult son were recovered from an Arkansas lake more than three weeks after the two went missing during a kayaking trip, authorities said. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the bodies were identified as those of Chuck Morris, 47, and […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tues...

Associated Press

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Hilary Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl. The 48-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram Sunday evening with the caption: “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.” She added […]

10 hours ago

This photo provided by Reid Cornell shows police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisvill...

Associated Press

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building

A shooting Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others, police said.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Blumenthal to leave hospital after surgery for parade injury

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal was expected to be discharged from a hospital Monday following what he called successful surgery on a minor leg fracture he suffered during a victory parade for the national champion University of Connecticut men’s basketball team over the weekend. The 77-year-old Connecticut Democrat said on Twitter that […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Indiana officers cleared in fatal shooting at traffic stop