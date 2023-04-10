Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo

Apr 10, 2023, 8:49 AM

FILE - Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tues...

FILE - Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl. The 48-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram Sunday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Hilary Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl.

The 48-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram Sunday evening with the caption: “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.”

She added on Instagram that she’s “posting from pure heaven.” She and entrepreneur Philip Schneider have been married since 2018.

Over the course of her pregnancy, Swank had been filming her new ABC show “Alaska Daily.” She shared in an interview in October that when her pants didn’t fit during filming, she cut them open and put a jacket on to hide her bump.

“You don’t tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason. But then, like, you’re growing and you’re using the bathroom a lot and you’re eating a lot. I’m sure there’s been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, ‘Oh, it all makes sense now,’ the two-time Oscar winner said.

At January’s Golden Globes, Swank joked on the red carpet that she had “three months to go and I walked into a store the other day and this woman goes, ‘Honey, you better start jumping up and down to get that baby out.’ And this other woman like she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, three more months.’”

Ahead of the birth, She lightheartedly shared with her Instagram followers that she was contemplating putting Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” on her delivery playlist.

National News

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during the Senate Finance Commi...

Associated Press

Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as ‘not America’

Biden said his administration would fight the Texas ruling. Kacsmaryk's 67-page order gave the government seven days to appeal.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Empty tank cars derail in Texas rail yard, no injuries

KENDLETON, Texas (AP) — No injuries were reported after three empty tank cars derailed but remained upright in a Southeast Texas rail yard on Monday, the train’s owner said. A locomotive leaked fuel but it was contained, Kansas City Southern spokesperson C. Doniele Carlson said in a statement. The derailment took place at around 7 […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Bodies of missing musician, son recovered from Arkansas lake

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The bodies of a jam band musician and his adult son were recovered from an Arkansas lake more than three weeks after the two went missing during a kayaking trip, authorities said. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the bodies were identified as those of Chuck Morris, 47, and […]

10 hours ago

This photo provided by Reid Cornell shows police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisvill...

Associated Press

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building

A shooting Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others, police said.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Blumenthal to leave hospital after surgery for parade injury

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal was expected to be discharged from a hospital Monday following what he called successful surgery on a minor leg fracture he suffered during a victory parade for the national champion University of Connecticut men’s basketball team over the weekend. The 77-year-old Connecticut Democrat said on Twitter that […]

10 hours ago

Beekeeper Gene Brandi tends to his hives at a cherry tree orchard in San Juan Bautista, Calif., Thu...

Associated Press

California storms hit beekeepers, but honey outlook’s sweet

During California’s prolonged, wet winter, beekeeper Gene Brandi said he had to spend twice as much money on a sugary syrup to feed his honeybees and keep them alive. That’s because the bees sent to pollinate blooming almond orchards took longer than usual to emerge from their hives due to chilly temperatures, wind and rain. […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo