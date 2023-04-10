Close
A list of recent high-profile shootings in the US

Apr 10, 2023, 10:35 AM

Multiple agencies arrive at a building after a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Apri...

Multiple agencies arrive at a building after a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The latest high-profile shooting in the United States happened Monday in Louisville, Kentucky, when at least four people were killed at a downtown bank. The shooting is the 15th mass killing, in which four or more people died other than the perpetrator, in the country this year.

Other notable episodes of gun violence in the past year:

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Three students and three adults were killed inside The Covenant School in Nashville on March 27. The suspect, a former student, was killed by police.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA

A farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings in a case of workplace violence at two Northern California mushroom farms on Jan. 23. A suspect is facing charges.

MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA

A 72-year-old man killed 11 and wounded nine in a shooting at a Lunar New Year dance in Monterey Park on Jan. 21. The suspect later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA

The manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six and wounded six during an employee meeting on Nov. 22. Police say the suspect shot himself.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO

Five people were killed and 17 wounded when a 22-year-old gunman allegedly opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19. The suspect, who was subdued by patrons, is awaiting trial.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA

A 15-year-old boy allegedly killed five people and injured two more in a shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13. The suspect eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested.

HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS

Six people were killed and at least 30 wounded when a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade on July 4 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. A suspect is awaiting trial.

VESTAVIA HILLS, ALABAMA

At least two people died and another was hospitalized on June 16 after a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in a Birmingham suburb. Police said a suspect is in custody.

DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS

Police shot and killed a man who fired gunshots June 13 at a Dallas-area gymnasium where at least 150 children were attending a day camp.

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE

Three people died and 14 people were injured in a shooting June 5 in front of a restaurant. Three people have been arrested.

PHILADELPHIA

Three people died and 11 others were injured June 4 on a Philadelphia busy block during a melee that began with a fistfight and was followed by random gunfire. Two men are in custody in two of the deaths; other people have also been arrested in connection with the melee.

DAYTON, OHIO

A jail inmate being treated at a hospital shot and killed a security guard June 1, pointed the weapon at others and killed himself in a parking lot.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA

A gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office June 1. The gunman killed himself as police arrived.

UVALDE, TEXAS

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. More than 15 other people were wounded. Law enforcement killed the attacker.

CHICAGO

A shooting killed two people and injured seven others on May 19 just blocks from the Magnificent Mile shopping district. Two men have been charged.

LAGUNA WOODS, CALIFORNIA

One person was killed and five others injured May 15 after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners in Southern California. Authorities have said the gunman was motivated by hatred for Taiwan. He has been charged with murder and other counts.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK

A white gunman opened fire May 14 at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people and injuring others. He has been charged with federal hate crimes that could carry the death penalty if he is convicted.

