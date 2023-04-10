Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Justice Department calls abortion pill order ‘unprecedented’

Apr 10, 2023, 11:34 AM

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloo...

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., March 16, 2022. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Sunday, April 9, 2023, stressed that women for now continue to have access to the abortion medication mifepristone after the Texas judge stayed his ruling for a week so federal authorities could file a challenge. The drug was approved by the FDA in 2000. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Monday called a Texas court ruling that would halt approval of the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S. “extraordinary and unprecedented” while asking a federal appeals court to put the decision on hold.

The request to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed just days after conflicting court rulings over the legality of the abortion medication mifepristone put in doubt access to the drug that has been widely available for more than 20 years.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointment of Donald Trump, issued his decision Friday but ruled it would not take effect for seven days.

His decision came at nearly the same time a separate federal judge in Washington directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats had sued.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.

The Biden administration asked the New Orleans-based appellate court to extend a pause on the Texas order.

“The court’s sweeping nationwide relief was especially unwarranted given the balance of harms: If allowed to take effect, the court’s order would thwart FDA’s scientific judgment and severely harm women, particularly those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity,” the Justice Department wrote.

The whiplash of the conflicting decisions is likely to put the issue on an accelerated path to the Supreme Court.

National News

Associated Press

Will Trump attend his rape trial? Judge wants to know

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge wants to know if ex-President Donald Trump plans to attend a New York trial this month resulting from a columnist’s claims that he raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued an order Monday directing parties in the case to […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line cor...

Associated Press

Jury holds key to fate of $1 billion transmission project

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A battle over a $1 billion transmission line that won all regulatory approvals only to be rebuked by state residents in a referendum now comes down to nine regular folks. In a rare move, a jury is being asked to decide a complicated constitutional matter — whether developers have a vested […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

1 dead, interstate partially closed in Oregon after shooting

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A shooting involving an Oregon State Police trooper on Monday left one person dead and closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 5. Few details on the shooting in Salem, Oregon, were released. The Oregon Department of Transportation said northbound I-5 was closed for police activity, along with one southbound lane. The […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2020 file photo, Petr Kellner watches his daughter Anna Kellnerova compete ...

Associated Press

Family of Czech billionaire sues over Alaska crash death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The family of a Czech billionaire who died in a heli-skiing crash in Alaska in 2021 says in a lawsuit that he survived the accident but succumbed to his injuries in the hours between the crash and when a rescue was launched. The lawsuit, filed in Alaska state court recently on […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Flowers rest at the burial plot of former Secretary of State Colin Powell in Section 60 at A...

Associated Press

County seeks cash for land to expand Arlington cemetery

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A trial underway in federal court will decide whether the U.S. government must pay up to $21 million to compensate a Virginia county for a parcel of land taken to expand Arlington National Cemetery. The cemetery expansion project is expected to add 50,000 to 60,000 burial spaces and extend its ability […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

NY state budget delayed again amid talks on bail, housing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state lawmakers passed another weeklong extension for the state’s budget Monday to ensure state operations run undisrupted and workers get paid as budget negotiations continue. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli highlighted the need for lawmakers to push the deadline yet again when he sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Justice Department calls abortion pill order ‘unprecedented’