Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Man gets life sentence for killing of Georgia whistleblower

Apr 10, 2023, 1:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican citizen was sentenced Monday to life in a U.S. prison for killing a man who reported him and his brother to authorities for cheating migrant workers out of millions of dollars.

A U.S. District Court judge in Brunswick, Georgia, sentenced 46-year-old Juan Rangel-Rubio nearly six months after a jury convicted him of conspiring to kill a witness and other criminal counts.

According to federal prosecutors, Rangel-Rubio and his brother recruited migrant workers living illegally in the U.S. to work for a tree-trimming business in southeast Georgia, then routed more than $3.5 million of the workers’ earnings to their own accounts.

Employee Eliud Montoya filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and was fatally shot in August 2017 outside his home near Savannah. Prosecutors said Rangel-Rubio pulled the trigger after plotting the killing with his brother, Pablo Rangel-Rubio, and a getaway driver, Higinio Perez-Bravo.

Both co-defendants had previously received prison sentences for conspiring to kill Montoya, a U.S. citizen. Prosecutors said the Rangel-Rubio brothers and Perez-Bravo were all Mexican citizens living in the U.S. illegally when the killing occurred.

“Eliud Montoya was murdered for doing the right thing and revealing Juan Rangel-Rubio’s scheme to profit off his use of undocumented workers,” Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said in a news release. “As a result of the diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners, Juan Rangel-Rubio will be held accountable for his despicable crimes.”

National News

FILE - The Nashville, Tenn., skyline is shown July 11, 2022. Nashville officials on Monday, March 1...

Associated Press

Judges block Tennessee move to cut Nashville council in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Democratic-leaning city of Nashville’s Metropolitan Council will get to keep all 40 of its seats for now, under a temporary decision issued Monday by three state judges. The ruling stymies an effort by state Republican lawmakers to cut the council in half after it blocked the the 2024 Republican National […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas man sentenced in Capitol riot ‘ridiculously ashamed’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man said he was “ridiculously ashamed” before he was sentenced Monday to four months of incarceration for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan also ordered 48-year-old Kasey Hopkins to pay $500 restitution in a video conference hearing. His incarceration will […]

17 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department, from left, Louisville Mayor Craig...

Associated Press

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tributes were growing Monday for the four people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in. Louisville’s former Mayor Greg […]

17 hours ago

FILE - District 12 District Attorney Matt Ballard talks at the Rogers County Courthouse on May 4, 2...

Associated Press

Oklahoma man could get new trial amid prosecutor misconduct

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man convicted of murder for stabbing another man to death in 2018 could get a new trial after the district attorney acknowledged two of his former prosecutors watched jurors deliberate via a video feed into the courtroom. Robert Kraft, 34, of Choteau, Oklahoma, was convicted by a jury of […]

17 hours ago

A woman plays a slot machine at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Dec. 2, 2022. Figur...

Associated Press

Post-COVID woe: Atlantic City casino earns fell 4.6% in ’22

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Three years after the coronavirus pandemic erupted, Atlantic City’s casinos are collectively struggling to get back to where they were before COVID-19 in terms of profitability. Figures released Monday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the city’s nine casinos collectively had a gross operating profit of […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

2 children killed in latest NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive blaze

NEW YORK (AP) — An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city. FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said it took his firefighters only three […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Man gets life sentence for killing of Georgia whistleblower