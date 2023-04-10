Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Some US states stock abortion medications after court ruling

Apr 10, 2023, 3:04 PM

Gov. Maura Healey, front right, faces reporters as Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, ...

Gov. Maura Healey, front right, faces reporters as Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, left, looks on, Monday, April 10, 2023, during a news conference in front of the Statehouse, in Boston. Massachusetts is stockpiling enough doses of mifepristone to last for more than a year Healey, a Democrat, said Monday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — A growing number of states led by Democratic governors are stockpiling doses of drugs used in medication abortions, amid fears that a court ruling could restrict access to the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S.

Massachusetts has purchased enough doses of the drug mifepristone — one of two drugs used in combination to end pregnancies — to last for more than a year, Democratic Gov. Maura Healey said Monday. California has secured an emergency stockpile of up to 2 million pills of misoprostol, the other drug used in abortion medication, Gov. Newsom, also a Democrat, announced.

And in Washington state, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that the state purchased 30,000 doses of the generic version of mifepristone — which he said is enough to last the state’s residents three years. The shipment arrived in late March.

“Abortion is still legal and accessible here in California and we won’t stand by as fundamental freedoms are stripped away,” Newsom said Friday.

The actions come as U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee in Amarillo, Texas, overruled decades of scientific approval Friday and put on hold federal approval of mifepristone.

The judge stayed his ruling for a week so federal authorities could file a challenge.

The Biden administration appealed the decision, saying it would thwart the U.S. Food and Drug administration’s scientific judgment and “severely harm women, particularly those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity.”

Adding to the confusion was a second opinion also released on Friday by District Judge Thomas O. Rice, an Obama appointee, directing U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats sued in an effort to protect availability.

Healey said the Kacsmaryk ruling threatens access to the medication even in states supportive of abortion rights like Massachusetts.

“It harms patients, undermines medical expertise, and takes away freedom. It’s an attempt to punish, to shame, to marginalize women. It’s unnecessary,” Healey said, surrounded by fellow Democratic lawmakers including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse.

“It is terrible. It is terrible,” she added.

Newsom said the ruling by Kacsmaryk “ignores facts, science, and the law,” and puts the health of millions of women and girls at risk.

Inslee said it’s important for states to take steps to ensure access to the drug.

“After we announced our actions last week to protect access to mifepristone, it’s heartening to see other states doing the same,” Inslee wrote on Twitter on Monday. “To be clear: no matter the outcome of the TX case, WA’s laws ensure we will be able to sell and distribute this medication.”

The 15,000 doses in Massachusetts were purchased by the University of Massachusetts-Amherst at Healey’s request.

Massachusetts health care providers have also agreed to buy additional quantities of mifepristone, according to Healey, who said the administration is dedicating $1 million to help providers contracted with the Department of Public Health to pay for the doses.

While there are no plans yet in Connecticut to stockpile mifepristone, Attorney General William Tong said Monday that he has been contacting major pharmacy chains to remind them the drug is legal and they should not be influenced by pressure from GOP attorneys general in other states.

”(I’m) obviously deeply disappointed that my colleagues have taken that action,” he said. “We’re pushing back on that. We’re in communication with all the big pharmacy chains, advising them of their rights and obligations here in Connecticut.”

Also on Friday, Healey signed an executive order expanding a 2022 law meant to build a legal firewall around abortion services — protecting health care providers, patients and pharmacists from out-of-state investigations into medication abortions. The law was signed after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

National News

Associated Press

US House speaker attends rally in New Mexico swing district

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attended a rally in southern New Mexico on Monday for former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell as the GOP tries to flip a congressional swing seat back to GOP control in 2024. Herrell lost her 2022 reelection bid to Democratic Congressman Gabe Vasquez in the majority-Hispanic […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota college student charged after cache found in dorm

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — A student at a private southeastern Minnesota college faces multiple counts after authorities found several items in his dorm room that school officials believed posed a threat — including knives, a tactical vest and empty ammunition and magazine boxes — according to charges filed Monday. St. Olaf College student Waylon Kurts, […]

19 hours ago

FILE - The Nashville, Tenn., skyline is shown July 11, 2022. Nashville officials on Monday, March 1...

Associated Press

Judges block Tennessee move to cut Nashville council in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Democratic-leaning city of Nashville’s Metropolitan Council will get to keep all 40 of its seats for now, under a temporary decision issued Monday by three state judges. The ruling stymies an effort by state Republican lawmakers to cut the council in half after it blocked the the 2024 Republican National […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas man sentenced in Capitol riot ‘ridiculously ashamed’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man said he was “ridiculously ashamed” before he was sentenced Monday to four months of incarceration for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan also ordered 48-year-old Kasey Hopkins to pay $500 restitution in a video conference hearing. His incarceration will […]

19 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department, from left, Louisville Mayor Craig...

Associated Press

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tributes were growing Monday for the four people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in. Louisville’s former Mayor Greg […]

19 hours ago

FILE - District 12 District Attorney Matt Ballard talks at the Rogers County Courthouse on May 4, 2...

Associated Press

Oklahoma man could get new trial amid prosecutor misconduct

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man convicted of murder for stabbing another man to death in 2018 could get a new trial after the district attorney acknowledged two of his former prosecutors watched jurors deliberate via a video feed into the courtroom. Robert Kraft, 34, of Choteau, Oklahoma, was convicted by a jury of […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Some US states stock abortion medications after court ruling