LOCAL NEWS

Snohomish County deputy recovers 4 motorcycles during trespassing call

Apr 10, 2023, 5:25 PM

motorcycles...

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


One of the newest patrol deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is making a good impression.

Deputy Sanchez recovered four motorcycles during one call in Lynnwood.

Sanchez was dispatched to a trespassing call in the 3500 block of 132nd Street.

While at the scene, Sanchez learned there was a storage container with several motorcycles inside that did not belong to the land owner, whose property was known to be occupied by squatters and trespassers, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The deputy looked at the motorcycles and took pictures of their VIN numbers, which showed that three of the bikes had been stolen and the fourth one was not recently registered.

Man charged with attempted murder of missing woman’s son

Sanchez then called each of the three owners, and their bikes were returned to them.

The fourth motorcycle was impounded.

 

