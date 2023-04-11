Homeless attacker allegedly stabs person near South Lake Union

Seattle police officers discovered a person who was allegedly stabbed in the upper back by a homeless suspect after responding to a disturbance Sunday afternoon, according to The Jason Rantz Show.

The attack occurred over an incident involving a boat near South Lake Union.

A homeless man allegedly stabbed someone in Seattle yesterday (at random), and there doesn't seem to be any meaningful news coverage. Why not? This is not all that surprising here. Thankfully, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries & suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/6KRHXZu6PW — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 10, 2023

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) provided first aid to the victim, who was then transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to The Jason Rantz Show, multiple witnesses saw the suspect wielding a knife before the attack. The suspect was arrested without incident once located, and is currently booked at King County Jail as of this reporting.