Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Homeless attacker allegedly stabs person near South Lake Union

Apr 10, 2023, 8:46 PM

homeless...

Seattle Police

KTTH staff's Profile Picture

BY


The team that brings you KTTH

Seattle police officers discovered a person who was allegedly stabbed in the upper back by a homeless suspect after responding to a disturbance Sunday afternoon, according to The Jason Rantz Show.

The attack occurred over an incident involving a boat near South Lake Union.

King County deputy hurt during car chase in Burien

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) provided first aid to the victim, who was then transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to The Jason Rantz Show, multiple witnesses saw the suspect wielding a knife before the attack. The suspect was arrested without incident once located, and is currently booked at King County Jail as of this reporting.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

assault weapons...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Democrats ban ‘hyper-masculine’ guns while freeing criminals

Indeed, the same lawmakers banning assault weapons are implementing policies to keep violent criminals out of jail.

24 hours ago

WA Democrats...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Democrats push abusive new tax on jobs they say earn too much

Washington state Democrats are taking advantage of the partisan and racist Supreme Court ruling redefining a capital gains tax as an excise tax. Democrats hope to tax specific job salaries at the behest of healthcare workers' unions.

2 days ago

Bob the Barber...

KTTH staff

Watch: Jason Rantz gets haircut from Bob the Barber on FOX News

Snohomish’s "rogue barber" Bob Martin, 82, famous for defying Washington state COVID protocols, joined Fox News to cut Jason Rantz's hair.

4 days ago

lynnwood...

Frank Sumrall

Lynnwood embroiled in debate over WA assault weapon ban

Last month, the bill banning assault weapons, requested by Ferguson and Inslee, passed in the House in a 55-42 vote.

4 days ago

fire...

Max Gross

Gross: Concerning trend continues at Renton homeless hotels

Obviously, this is a concerning trend. This site also had a fire on Jan. 31 that was caused by someone smoking on a bed.

4 days ago

lahren...

Frank Sumrall

Tomi Lahren not worried about Trump: ‘I think he’s going to prevail’

"I think that Team Trump is taking these lemons and turning them into lemonade in the form of fundraising."

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Homeless attacker allegedly stabs person near South Lake Union