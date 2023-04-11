Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

A look at who’s who in the murder trial of slain kids’ mom

Apr 10, 2023, 10:25 PM

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., on March 6,...

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., on March 6, 2020. The investigation started roughly 29 months ago with two missing children. It soon grew to encompass five states, four suspected murders and claims of an unusual, doomsday-focused religious beliefs involving "dark spirits" and "zombies." On Monday, April 10, 2023, an Idaho jury will begin the difficult task of deciding the veracity of those claims and others in the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother charged in a triple murder case took part in a complex conspiracy that included unusual spiritual beliefs and efforts to kill those who stood in the way of her goals. Here, a look at the defendants and the first witnesses in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell:

THE DEFENDANT:

Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, is a beautician by trade, a mother of three, and a wife — five times over. She’s pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in the deaths of her two youngest kids and her new husband’s previous wife.

Vallow Daybell’s first marriage, to a high school sweetheart when she was just 19, ended quickly. She married again in her early 20s, and had a son named Colby before divorcing. In 2001, Vallow Daybell married again, this time to a man named Joseph Ryan. The couple had a baby girl named Tylee in 2002, but divorced just a few years later. Ryan later died in his home of a suspected heart attack.

Charles Vallow, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, entered the picture several months later. Vallow Daybell joined the LDS church and the pair married in 2006. They later adopted Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow.

But by 2019, that marriage had also soured. Charles Vallow filed for divorce, contending in court papers that Vallow Daybell also believed herself to be a deity tasked with helping to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

The two were estranged but still married when Vallow Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles Vallow outside his Phoenix suburban home.

Cox told police the shooting was in self defense, and was never charged in the case. Shortly after Charles’ death, Vallow Daybell moved to eastern Idaho with JJ, Tylee and her brother Cox.

Chad Daybell became her fifth husband on November 5, 2019 — roughly two weeks after his previous wife Tammy Daybell died under suspicious circumstances.

Meanwhile, JJ and Tylee were missing. They were last seen in September, and they were declared missing in November after extended family urged police to investigate. Their bodies were found the following year buried in Chad Daybell’s yard.

CHAD DAYBELL:

Daybell, 54, was also a member of the LDS church and a self-published author who wrote doomsday-focused fiction loosely based on church teachings. He married Tammy Daybell in 1990, and they had five kids.

Prosecutors say he met Vallow Daybell at a conference in Utah in 2018. The two purportedly felt an “instant connection” and claimed they had been married to each other in a past life, according to police records. Friends of the couple told investigators that the pair shared the same unusual beliefs, including that they could tell if someone had been taken over by an evil spirit.

Chad and Lori led a group of friends in trying to cast out the supposed evil spirits by praying and doing “energy work,” prosecutors said. Friends told police that in some cases they determined a person had become a “zombie,” fully controlled by the evil spirit. Vallow Daybell claimed the only way to get rid of a “zombie” was to destroy the person’s body, prosecutors say, and one friend told police she heard Vallow Daybell call the children zombies before they disappeared.

Tammy Daybell was initially described as having died in her sleep of natural causes. But an autopsy showed she was asphyxiated to death, Prosecutor Lindsey Blake told jurors on Monday.

Chad Daybell is also charged in the triple murder case. Like Vallow Daybell, he has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He is expected to stand trial several months from now.

KAY WOODCOCK:

Woodcock is JJ’s grandmother, and she convinced Idaho police to check up on JJ after her normally regular phone calls and visits with the boy dried up. That “welfare check” in November of 2019 revealed that both kids were missing.

JJ’s father, Charles Vallow, is actually Woodcock’s brother: He adopted JJ as a baby because JJ’s biological parents — including Woodcock’s son — were unable to care for the child.

Woodcock was the first witness called to the stand on Monday. She told jurors that JJ was born with some disabilities and was diagnosed with autism. After Charles died, Woodcock feared Vallow Daybell no longer wanted the boy. She was also worried that JJ may had witnessed his father’s death.

“We were so worried about JJ, and did he see what happened to his dad,” Woodcock told jurors.

BRANDON BOUDREAUX AND MELANI PAWLOWSKI:

Melani Pawlowski is Vallow Daybell’s niece, and was previously married to Brandon Boudreaux, another witness to testify during the trial on Monday.

The couple was very close to Lori and Charles Vallow, Boudreaux said, even living with the Vallow family for a time. Boudreaux baptized Tylee into the LDS church when she was 8 years old, and the families spent many holidays together.

Melani aspired to be like her aunt, Boudreaux said. The two began attending religious meetings together in 2018, Boudreaux said, and soon Melani was insisting on visiting the LDS temple on a near-daily basis and arguing that they should spend $10,000 on food stockpiles for the end of the world.

In 2019 — after 10 years of marriage — the couple divorced. Boudreaux had only been living in his new rental home for two days in October of that year when someone driving a Jeep Wrangler shot at him outside the home. The bullet shattered a window but missed Boudreaux. He told police the vehicle looked just like one Charles Vallow had given Tylee.

Police were not yet investigating Tylee’s disappearance, but they would later reveal that she was last seen in early September — nearly a month before the shooting attempt on Boudreaux.

Prosecutors told the judge that they intend to prove the shooting attempt was part of a conspiracy advanced by Vallow Daybell — that if Boudreaux died, Vallow Daybell would have access to his money through her niece, Melani.

National News

People walk near a sign of foreign currency outside a money exchange office at a shopping district ...

Associated Press

Asian shares mostly higher after mixed day on Wall Street

Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after a mixed session on Wall Street dominated by speculation the Federal Reserve may tap the brakes again on financial markets and the economy by raising interest rates. Shares rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney, while Shanghai declined. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Attorneys outline complex plot in trial of slain kids’ mom

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho prosecutors suggested motives, showed graphic photos and described a complicated plot involving efforts to cast out evil spirits Monday in the two kids and a romantic rival. On Tuesday, a detective who helped unearth the children’s bodies is expected to take the stand. “The defendant used money, power and sex […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

US House speaker attends rally in New Mexico swing district

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attended a rally in southern New Mexico on Monday for former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell as the GOP tries to flip a congressional swing seat back to GOP control in 2024. Herrell lost her 2022 reelection bid to Democratic Congressman Gabe Vasquez in the majority-Hispanic […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Minnesota college student charged after cache found in dorm

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — A student at a private southeastern Minnesota college faces multiple counts after authorities found several items in his dorm room that school officials believed posed a threat — including knives, a tactical vest and empty ammunition and magazine boxes — according to charges filed Monday. St. Olaf College student Waylon Kurts, […]

1 day ago

FILE - The Nashville, Tenn., skyline is shown July 11, 2022. Nashville officials on Monday, March 1...

Associated Press

Judges block Tennessee move to cut Nashville council in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Democratic-leaning city of Nashville’s Metropolitan Council will get to keep all 40 of its seats for now, under a temporary decision issued Monday by three state judges. The ruling stymies an effort by state Republican lawmakers to cut the council in half after it blocked the the 2024 Republican National […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Kansas man sentenced in Capitol riot ‘ridiculously ashamed’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man said he was “ridiculously ashamed” before he was sentenced Monday to four months of incarceration for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan also ordered 48-year-old Kasey Hopkins to pay $500 restitution in a video conference hearing. His incarceration will […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

A look at who’s who in the murder trial of slain kids’ mom