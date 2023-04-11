Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UN agency investigating humanitarian food theft in Ethiopia

Apr 11, 2023, 12:33 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The United Nations food relief agency is investigating the theft of food aid from lifesaving humanitarian operations in Ethiopia, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

The World Food Program’s Ethiopia director, Claude Jibidar, says in the letter that “WFP is very concerned about the large-scale sale of food in some markets” which “poses not only a reputational risk but also threatens our capacity to mobilize more resources for the needy people.”

He adds that it “is therefore imperative that immediate actions be taken to curb … the misappropriation and diversion of humanitarian food” in the country.

The letter is dated April 5 and addressed to humanitarian partners of WFP in Ethiopia, where drought and internal conflict have left 20 million of the country’s 120 million people reliant on aid.

Jibidar asks the partner organizations to share “any information or cases of food misuse, misappropriation or diversion that you are aware of or that are brought to your attention by your staff, beneficiaries or local authorities.”

The letter does not mention any specific cases. However, two aid workers told AP the stolen aid included enough food for 100,000 people and was recently discovered missing from a warehouse in Sheraro, a town badly affected by the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. The aid workers spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

It was not clear who was responsible for stealing the aid from the Sheraro warehouse, which was previously looted by Eritrean soldiers allied to Ethiopia’s federal government in a separate incident. One of the aid workers said it was supplied by USAID and due to be distributed by partners.

In an emailed statement, USAID said it “has proactively identified recent diversion of some of our assistance in Northern Ethiopia.”

“We are in regular communication with our implementing partners regarding incidents of reported diversion and continue to monitor developments closely and take all necessary steps to stop the diversion,” the agency added.

A peace deal signed by the federal government and its Tigray rivals in November has seen restrictions eased and aid deliveries have resumed to the region, where 5.2 million people need humanitarian help.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $331 million in funding for aid agencies working in Ethiopia during a trip to the country last month.

World

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a J-15 Chinese fighter jet takes off from the Shandon...

Associated Press

Taiwan’s Tsai says China not being ‘responsible’ with drills

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has condemned China’s military drills in the Taiwan Strait, saying Tuesday that China did not demonstrate the “responsible” behavior of a major Asian nation. China’s three-day, her tour of Taiwan’s official and unofficial allies. “As the president, I represent our country in the world, whether it’s a […]

1 day ago

FILE - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki leaves after an EU summit at the European Council...

Associated Press

Polish leader heads to US to further strengthen defense ties

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki flew Tuesday to the United States for meetings aimed at strengthening the economic and defense cooperation of the two nations. Morawiecki is due to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday at the White House. He is also scheduled to have meetings with the representatives […]

1 day ago

A U.S. Marines personnel gestures at the flight deck of the USS America (LHA 6) during a scheduled ...

Associated Press

US, Philippines hold largest war drills near disputed waters

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States and the Philippines on Tuesday launch their largest combat exercises in decades that will involve live-fire drills, including a boat-sinking rocket assault in waters across the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait that will likely inflame China. The annual drills by the longtime treaty allies called Balikatan […]

1 day ago

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Military: Syria rocket attack on US base nets no casualties

BEIRUT (AP) — A rocket attack Monday targeted a base in eastern Syria where U.S. troops are based causing no injuries or damage, the U.S. military said. The military said in a statement that one rocket struck the Mission Support Site Conoco in eastern Syria on Monday evening and another rocket was found at the […]

1 day ago

FILE - These two cars found just outside Beirut, Lebanon, are believed to be those used by the Isra...

Associated Press

Lebanon still proxy battleground, 50 years after Israel raid

BEIRUT (AP) — It was a cold night 50 years ago when an Israeli commando team led by a man disguised as a woman infiltrated a posh Beirut neighborhood and shot and killed three top officials from the Palestine Liberation Organization in their apartments. The anniversary is little noted, but the April 10, 1973 operation […]

2 days ago

FILE - In this image made from video footage made available Sunday, April 9, 2023, by China's CCTV,...

Associated Press

China military ‘ready to fight’ after drills near Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military declared Monday it is “ready to fight” after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president’s trip to the U.S. last week. The “combat readiness patrols” named Joint Sword were meant as a warning to self-governing […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

UN agency investigating humanitarian food theft in Ethiopia