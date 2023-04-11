Soggy Seattle may get relief with possible sunshine later this week

Soggy Seattle will stay that way through midweek, but the city may get relief soon, with the potential of sunshine and warmer weather.

“The system we had over the weekend was an atmospheric river,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “It helped to make up for our rain deficit.”

Monday morning saw some damage caused by storms. A downed tree shut down the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Way near S Dakota Street.

“This time of the year, it starts ramping up with more storms (and) rain,” Dean Davis, a line crew foreman with Puget Sound Energy, told KIRO 7 News.

“The wet system is moving out today and will be replaced by a cooler air mass with possible thunderstorms,” Buehner said. “This will all taper off on Wednesday, and we’ll see some sun.”

Hey, it’s your midnight shift reporting. Wet conditions continue out there. The steady rain will turn to showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder tomorrow. And here’s tonight’s playlist. #wawx pic.twitter.com/bn7bFqNF3T — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 11, 2023

The National Weather Service in Seattle reports tonight, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 8 p.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36 degrees. South southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will become light just after midnight, with the chance of precipitation at 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

On Wednesday, there’s a 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be a mixed bag with rain and sun and highs in the 50s, but at least soggy Seattle begins to dry out.

“The weekend looks good. It will be drier, and we will have even more sunshine. The highs will be in the low 60s,” Buehner said.

According to meteorologist Nick Allard on the KIRO 7 weather blog, on Tuesday, we’ll have scattered showers, and sun breaks with the potential for some isolated thunderstorms.

We should be mainly dry into Wednesday with some chilly morning temps. Another weak system will move in on Thursday for widespread area rain, but we’ll start cool in the morning. Snow levels will start around 1,500 feet but then rise up quite a bit throughout the day.

Friday will be very wet as another atmospheric river moves in. The rain Thursday is the warm front of the system, and Friday will be the cold front with much heavier rain and breezy to windy conditions.

The heavy rain will taper off into Saturday with scattered showers for both Saturday and Sunday.

“The rest of the spring looks cooler and wetter than average so if you’re looking for sunny and hot, this ain’t the place, at least for a while,” Buehner said.

KIRO 7 contributed to this story