KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: AI is willing to throw you under the bus for its wrongdoings

Apr 11, 2023, 9:09 AM | Updated: 9:33 am

AI...

AI may make it difficult to know whether you are talking to a machine or a computer, (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Elon Musk’s appeal for a six-month pause on the release of any new AI programs will get the support of at least one AI company.

I talked with Alexa Sokol, whose title is Chief Humane Officer at AlgoAITech, headquartered in New York City, which is using AI to improve the process of matching people for dating apps and job-finding services.

More from Dave Ross: Lynnwood councilmember vows to ‘stop the dithering’ on gun control

And I mentioned to her that using it for services like that could lead to problems — as in – if you’re looking for a job or a date using this super-sophisticated AI technology, how do you know if the responses are coming from an actual person, or just from the algorithm writing on behalf of that person?

And if an unscrupulous AI program posing as a legitimate app manages to hook you — who knows what kind of personal details it could get you to share?

So my question to Sokol was if someone goes on a date or takes a job using a program like yours, and it doesn’t go well, and that person does truly believe they’ve been deceived by the AI bot, who do they complain to?

This was her answer:

“We’ll have to see when the pause is over,” Sokol said. “We still have a lot to learn, we still have a lot of patterns to analyze, we still have a lot to process about what we’ve seen so far.”

Her position is that the question needs more study, which I’m sure it does.

But just for laughs, I put the same question to –– of course, ChatGPT. I told it to answer the question as if it were a humane officer at an AI company.

And again, my question was, “If somebody does truly believe they’ve been deceived by an AI bot, who do they complain to?”

And here’s how it answered:

“…if the AI bot has been used to commit a crime, such as fraud or identity theft, the individual may want to contact law enforcement or file a report with the appropriate authorities.”

And then it said, and this is the crucial part, quote:

“It’s important to note that AI bots are … tools created and operated by humans. As such, it’s crucial to hold the individuals and organizations responsible for their design and use accountable for any harm caused by their AI bots.”

UNQUOTE!

Yes! In the event of any criminal violations, at least one AI bot is quite ready to throw its human creators under the bus.

I’m impressed.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

