Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Woman charged after flight diverted to Kansas City

Apr 11, 2023, 8:42 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been charged in federal court after prosecutors said she caused a disturbance that forced a flight to be diverted to Kansas City International Airport.

Chloe Dasliva, 32, whose hometown was not available, was charged with one count of interfering with a flight attendant, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

DaSilva was on board an Alaska Airlines Flight that took off from San Francisco International Airport early Friday bound for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

According to court documents filed Friday, several passengers said Dasilva became abusive toward a flight attendant, including threatening to kill him. She eventually was restrained with zip ties.

The pilot told investigators he decided to divert the flight to Kansas City out of concern for the safety of the passengers.

On Monday, prosecutors asked a federal judge to continue to detain DaSilva pending a detention hearing, which has not been scheduled. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

National News

FILE - Water flows down the Colorado River downriver from Hoover Dam in northwest Arizona, on Aug. ...

Associated Press

In Colorado River talks, still no agreement about water cuts

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Biden administration released an environmental analysis Tuesday of competing plans for how seven Western states and tribes reliant on the dwindling water supply from the Colorado River should cut their use but declined to publicly take a side on the best option. On the other side are the other […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Abortion questions intensify in US courts, legislatures

New court rulings could spark more change for U.S. abortion policy, which has been in flux since last June when the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion. Courts are considering big changes, including some with broad implications, as state legislatures enact more restrictions or outright bans. Here’s what’s happening: ABORTION PILLS: WHAT’S […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Kansas police officer pleads guilty to sex assaults

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas police officer has pleaded guilty to a series of sexual assaults that prosecutors say occurred when he stopped his victims claiming to want to question them about drugs. Todd W. Allen entered the guilty pleas Monday to 12 felony sex charges and five breach of privacy charges under […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Outcome Health leaders convicted on federal fraud charges

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors found three former leaders of a Chicago-based company guilty of multiple counts of fraud on Tuesday, following a 10-week federal trial that tracked Outcome Health’s rise and dramatic fall after allegations that the officials had lied to customers and investors while taking in about $1 billion. The Chicago Tribune reported that […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs one of three bills restricting access to abortion in Mo...

Associated Press

Pending abortion ban can’t be prevented, Montana judge rules

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A bill to restrict abortions in Montana will become law — at least temporarily — if the governor signs it, a judge ruled. Monday’s ruling denies a request by abortion rights advocates to preemptively block legislation that would ban the abortion method most commonly used in the second trimester. District Court […]

12 hours ago

Un altar en memoria de Joshua Barrick, el lunes 10 de abril de 2023, en la iglesia católica de la ...

Associated Press

Leaning on faith, Louisville mourns victims of mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — They went to their churches on the evening after Easter — to cry, to light candles, to ask God why, on this holiday of rebirth, they must mourn so much death. Many in Louisville turned to their faith for impromptu services Monday night, hours after a gunman killed five of his […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Woman charged after flight diverted to Kansas City