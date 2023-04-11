Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Leaning on faith, Louisville mourns victims of mass shooting

Apr 11, 2023, 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:52 am

Un altar en memoria de Joshua Barrick, el lunes 10 de abril de 2023, en la iglesia católica de la ...

Un altar en memoria de Joshua Barrick, el lunes 10 de abril de 2023, en la iglesia católica de la Santa Trinidad, en Louisville, Kentucky. (AP Foto/Claire Galofaro)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Foto/Claire Galofaro)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — They went to their churches on the evening after Easter — to cry, to light candles, to ask God why, on this holiday of rebirth, they must mourn so much death.

Many in Louisville turned to their faith for impromptu services Monday night, hours after a gunman killed five of his co-workers at Old National Bank downtown and injured eight others.

Hundreds gathered at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where one of the victims, Joshua Barrick, was an active member. His family sat in the front pews, and fellow congregants hugged them and wept.

“He was so well known, he made himself known,” the Rev. Shayne Duvall said. “This community is mourning. We’re trying to wrap our heads around it.”

Barrick, 40, was a senior vice president at Old National Bank, and Duvall remembered him as a big guy with a bubbly personality. He had a wife and two young children, one girl and one boy, who attended the parish’s grade school. Barrick coached basketball for first and second graders — a charismatic, charming man who patiently wrangled the little kids.

Duvall said he spent most of the day with Barrick’s family and friends.

“They’re in shock. Everyone is just kind of walking around in a fog. Like, ‘Did this really just happen?’” he said. “This has been a beautiful morning. Who thought, ‘I’m going to work today and something like this could happen?’”

Police say the 25-year-old gunman opened fire around 8:30 a.m. Monday while livestreaming the attack on Instagram. Barrick and four of his co-workers were killed: Tommy Elliott, 63, also a bank senior vice president; Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer.

Elliott was prominent in Democratic politics, and a close friend of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear struggled at a news conference Monday afternoon to understand how such horror could happen the day after Easter.

“We lost four children of God today — one of whom is one of my closest friends,” Beshear said, his voice quivering. “We need love for each other. It seems like we argue so much in this country, so much anger. And I still believe that love and compassion and humanity can lead us to a better place. This is hard, it’s really hard, the day after Easter. Easter is about a rebirth, a better world, one where we’re all supposed to work together to get there.”

Elliott’s network of friends included Louisville native Lonnie Ali, widow of the late boxing great Muhammad Ali, both of whom grew up in Louisville. She pointed to Elliott’s sense of humor and commitment to his community.

“Tommy was such a warm, wonderful, funny, kind guy,” she said. “Just the sweetest person. And it’s just such a huge loss, not just to his friends and family, but to the community. Because that’s what Tommy was about. Tommy was about community.”

Elliott always rooted for the underdog and tried to use his connections to give people a boost, said former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who knew Elliott for 40 years.

Fischer said Elliott quietly took care of his aging relatives, never complaining, and was a devoted husband and father to four girls.

“You think about them going to the house tonight and he’s not there,” Fischer said. “And that’s not right.”

Kevin Luoma, who left the bank last May to take care of his elderly father, worked with several of the victims. Luoma said when his father was having a hard time at the nursing home, Elliott, who would regularly visit his mother-in-law at her own nursing home, was there to answer any questions and said he’d do anything to help.

Luoma said Deana Eckert helped organize the annual bank celebration for Thunder Over Louisville, the fireworks kickoff event before the Kentucky Derby. Eckert would put together a large food spread in the conference room where the shooting occurred.

“These people just went to work,” he said. “It’s numbing right now.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said at a news conference Tuesday that he also knew Eckert, who died at the hospital late Monday evening.

“Deana was a very kind and very thoughtful person. She was a wonderful woman who will be missed,” he said. “Her death means another family in mourning and adds yet another layer of tragedy to this moment.”

U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey, a Louisville native, spoke of the city’s reputation as “the biggest small town in America.” He said he calls it “Louisvillage” because everyone is connected to just about everyone else, compounding the grief echoing across the city.

He knew Eckert. And the maid of honor at his wedding — whose children are his godchildren — called him from the Barricks’ home Monday. She is close with the family, and said his wife hadn’t heard from him and asked McGarvey to find out if he was alive. McGarvey called the police, then had to call her back to say he wasn’t on the list of survivors.

“She had to tell their two small children that their father would never come home from work,” McGarvey said.

At Barrick’s church Monday evening, the priest told a story of the last time he spoke to him.

Barrick had asked for a meeting to talk about the church’s new initiatives. Duvall said the last thing Barrick said to him was: “Father, I’ll do whatever you ask. You can count on me.”

The church placed a photo of Barrick with a wide smile on its altar, and a second of him with his wife and two children, a young family holding each other in a field. There were five candles, for each of the four victims and, the priest noted, one for the shooter too.

Duvall prayed for all of those killed, for their souls and their families, for mercy and for peace.

“There was a shooter. There’s going to be a lot of people in this community that are angry and mad at him, and they have every right to be,” Duvall said. “But I still have to pray for his soul too.”

___

Schreiner reported from Frankfort, Kentucky. Dupuy reported from New York.

National News

FILE - Water flows down the Colorado River downriver from Hoover Dam in northwest Arizona, on Aug. ...

Associated Press

In Colorado River talks, still no agreement about water cuts

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Biden administration released an environmental analysis Tuesday of competing plans for how seven Western states and tribes reliant on the dwindling water supply from the Colorado River should cut their use but declined to publicly take a side on the best option. On the other side are the other […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Abortion questions intensify in US courts, legislatures

New court rulings could spark more change for U.S. abortion policy, which has been in flux since last June when the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion. Courts are considering big changes, including some with broad implications, as state legislatures enact more restrictions or outright bans. Here’s what’s happening: ABORTION PILLS: WHAT’S […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Kansas police officer pleads guilty to sex assaults

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas police officer has pleaded guilty to a series of sexual assaults that prosecutors say occurred when he stopped his victims claiming to want to question them about drugs. Todd W. Allen entered the guilty pleas Monday to 12 felony sex charges and five breach of privacy charges under […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Outcome Health leaders convicted on federal fraud charges

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors found three former leaders of a Chicago-based company guilty of multiple counts of fraud on Tuesday, following a 10-week federal trial that tracked Outcome Health’s rise and dramatic fall after allegations that the officials had lied to customers and investors while taking in about $1 billion. The Chicago Tribune reported that […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs one of three bills restricting access to abortion in Mo...

Associated Press

Pending abortion ban can’t be prevented, Montana judge rules

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A bill to restrict abortions in Montana will become law — at least temporarily — if the governor signs it, a judge ruled. Monday’s ruling denies a request by abortion rights advocates to preemptively block legislation that would ban the abortion method most commonly used in the second trimester. District Court […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

St. Louis suburb settles ‘debtors’ prison’ lawsuit

A Missouri town will pay $3.25 million to settle a so-called debtors’ prison lawsuit over allegations that thousands of people were unconstitutionally jailed and forced to pay fines and fees that provided millions of dollars for the town’s coffers. The town of Maplewood agreed last week to the settlement of the federal class-action lawsuit. Maplewood […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Leaning on faith, Louisville mourns victims of mass shooting