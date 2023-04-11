Boeing beats Airbus on deliveries for first time in five years

After taking hits over the past few years, Boeing has beaten its main rival on deliveries.

“Boeing beat Airbus on deliveries for the first time in five years,” KIRO Newsradio Senior Transportation Reporter Chris Sullivan said. “It’s a small victory, but a victory, baby!”

Production of 787s was the centerpiece of a solid first quarter. Reuters reports that Boeing’s deliveries were up nearly 27% from 2022.

Boeing CFO Brian West told The Motley Fool, “We continue to produce at a low rate and will gradually return to five airplanes per month over time.”

State sues Puppyland for alleged health issues, predatory loan practices

Boeing is undoubtedly playing catch-up on the 787 following the production halt earlier in the year.

Here are the highlights from Boeing’s first-quarter earnings report:

737 commercial airplanes delivered: 113

747: 1

767: 1

777: 4

787: 11

AH-64 Apache helicopter (New): 7

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured): 13

CH-47 Chinook (New): 5

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed): 1

F-15 Models: 2

F/A-18: 7

KC 46 Tanker: 1

P-8 Models: 3

Commercial and Civil Satellites: 3

Boeing’s stock price has increased by 12% since the beginning of 2023, according to the Coin Price Forecast. The forecasted Boeing price is expected to end the year 21% over 2022.

Boeing and Airbus have been close to level on deliveries over the past three months. Each handed a total of 66 jets to customers in January and February.

Airbus plans to deliver 720 airplanes this year, while Boeing has only set targets to deliver at least 400 737 MAXs and 70 787s.

Boeing is aiming to meet its 737 MAX delivery target, having built 113 jets so far this year. But the company is behind on that goal.