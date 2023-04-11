Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Boeing beats Airbus on deliveries for first time in five years

Apr 11, 2023, 2:07 PM

Boeing...

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

After taking hits over the past few years, Boeing has beaten its main rival on deliveries.

“Boeing beat Airbus on deliveries for the first time in five years,” KIRO Newsradio Senior Transportation Reporter Chris Sullivan said. “It’s a small victory, but a victory, baby!”

Production of 787s was the centerpiece of a solid first quarter. Reuters reports that Boeing’s deliveries were up nearly 27% from 2022.

Boeing CFO Brian West told The Motley Fool, “We continue to produce at a low rate and will gradually return to five airplanes per month over time.”

State sues Puppyland for alleged health issues, predatory loan practices

Boeing is undoubtedly playing catch-up on the 787 following the production halt earlier in the year.

Here are the highlights from Boeing’s first-quarter earnings report:

  • 737 commercial airplanes delivered: 113
  • 747: 1
  • 767: 1
  • 777: 4
  • 787: 11
  • AH-64 Apache helicopter (New): 7
  • AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured): 13
  • CH-47 Chinook (New): 5
  • CH-47 Chinook (Renewed): 1
  • F-15 Models: 2
  • F/A-18: 7
  • KC 46 Tanker: 1
  • P-8 Models: 3
  • Commercial and Civil Satellites: 3

Boeing’s stock price has increased by 12% since the beginning of 2023, according to the Coin Price Forecast. The forecasted Boeing price is expected to end the year 21% over 2022.

Boeing and Airbus have been close to level on deliveries over the past three months. Each handed a total of 66 jets to customers in January and February.

Airbus plans to deliver 720 airplanes this year, while Boeing has only set targets to deliver at least 400 737 MAXs and 70 787s.

Boeing is aiming to meet its 737 MAX delivery target, having built 113 jets so far this year. But the company is behind on that goal.

Local News

murders pornography...

L.B. Gilbert

Tacoma coach allegedly produced pornography by coercing children

A 32-year-old Tacoma motocross coach was arrested and charged with coercing children into pornographic acts and taking pictures of them.

15 hours ago

I-90...

Nate Connors

I-90 floating bridge to be closed overnight this Friday

Overnight this Friday, WSDOT will close westbound Interstate 90 between the Mercer Island lid and Interstate 5.

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

4 firefighters sue city, claiming sexual harassment, abuse while working for Everett Fire Department

The Everett Fire Department is facing more allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

15 hours ago

puppyland...

L.B. Gilbert

WA sues Puppyland for alleged health issues, predatory loan practices

Puppyland is facing a lawsuit from Bob Ferguson for misleading customers about the health of dogs and engaging in a predatory loan practice.

15 hours ago

Brett Gitchel...

Frank Sumrall

Man charged with first-degree attempted murder of missing woman’s son

The King County Superior Court has charged Brett Gitchel, a 46-year-old man, with first-degree attempted murder among other charges.

15 hours ago

Soggy Seattle...

Bill Kaczaraba

Soggy Seattle may get relief with possible sunshine later this week

Soggy Seattle will stay that way through midweek, but the city may get relief soon, with the potential of sunshine and warmer weather.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Boeing beats Airbus on deliveries for first time in five years