LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma coach allegedly produced pornography by coercing children

Apr 11, 2023, 2:19 PM

The court will decide whether a Tacoma man is guilty of coercing children into pornographic acts and taking pictures of them. (File image)

MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 32-year-old Tacoma motocross coach was arrested and charged with allegedly coercing children into pornographic acts and taking pictures of them, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

Bryant Keith McCullough was arrested on April 10 after an investigation was conducted by the Tacoma Police Department and the FBI. McCullough is accused of enticing and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce child pornography.

At least one victim told investigators they sent 32-year-old McCullough sexually explicit images in exchange for the promise they would receive money, alcohol, drugs, and preferential treatment as a motocross rider.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, the Tacoma Police Department received information from a concerned parent about an image that was shared in a group chat of Pierce County motocross parents regarding an explicit Snapchat message reportedly sent by McCullough to a minor motocross racer whom he was sponsoring.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at McCullough’s Tacoma residence last month and seized several devices, including a GoPro camera, where they found numerous sexually explicit images and videos of minors.

McCullough made his initial appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. Production of child pornography is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison.

