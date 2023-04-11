Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Abortion questions intensify in US courts, legislatures

Apr 11, 2023, 10:55 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


New court rulings could spark more change for U.S. abortion policy, which has been in flux since last June when the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion.

Courts are considering big changes, including some with broad implications, as state legislatures enact more restrictions or outright bans.

Here’s what’s happening:

ABORTION PILLS: WHAT’S NEW?

The majority of abortions in the U.S. are obtained using a combination of two medications. Anti-abortion groups have been trying to limit access to one of them.

In dueling decisions last Friday, two federal courts issued conflicting rulings about whether one of the drugs, mifepristone, should remain available.

In a first-of-its kind ruling, a federal judge in Amarillo, Texas, blocked the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug, which dates back to the year 2000. The same day, a federal judge in Spokane, Washington, ordered the FDA not to do anything that might block mifepristone’s availability in 17 Democrat-led states suing to keep it on the market. The states are: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, plus the District of Columbia.

___

ABORTION PILLS: WHAT’S NEXT?

President Joe Biden’s administration has asked a court to block the Texas ruling from taking effect as scheduled Saturday. It also asked the Washington court for clarity on its ruling.

Whichever side loses in either case will almost certainly appeal, ultimately all the way to the nation’s highest court.

In the meantime, some Democrat-controlled states are explicitly prohibit abortion drugs.

___

OTHER COURTS: WHAT’S NEW?

Across the U.S., advocates have sued over dozens of abortion laws.

In 2019, the Iowa Supreme Court blocked a law prohibiting abortion once cardiac activity can be detected, which occurs after about six weeks of pregnancy and often before women know they are pregnant. Officials in the Republican-dominated state have been pushing to overturn that ruling.

On Tuesday, the issue went before the state Supreme Court, which is now made up entirely of seven Republican appointees. A new decision is expected this summer.

Also on Tuesday, a Montana judge denied Planned Parenthood of Montana’s request to preemptively block legislation before it’s signed that would ban dilation and evacuation abortions, the kind most commonly used in the second trimester of pregnancy. Opponents said they wanted to act quickly because the law would take effect immediately if Gov. Greg Gianforte signs it. Gianforte has previously approved other abortion restrictions.

___

LAWMAKERS: WHAT’S NEXT?

Nebraska lawmakers are expected to start debate Wednesday on a bill that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected.

In February, the South Carolina Senate passed such a ban. The same month, the House approved one that would apply throughout pregnancy. The two chambers have not yet negotiated which version to send to the governor.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to run for the GOP presidential nomination next year, has supported ending abortion access earlier than the 15-week mark currently in effect there. The state Senate has approved a ban after six weeks’ gestation. The measure could win House approval and be sent to DeSantis as soon as this week.

___

LAWMAKERS: WHAT’S ALREADY HAPPENED?

Abortion is already effectively banned at all stages of pregnancy in 13 states, and when cardiac activity can be detected in one.

Courts have blocked bans throughout pregnancy in another five states, and in one where the cut-off for the procedure is when cardiac activity can be detected.

Republicans in those places and others are pushing for even tougher policies.

This month, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a law making it a crime for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.

Iowa’s attorney general took another step this month, announcing her office will stop paying for emergency contraception and abortions for sexual assault victims while it studies the policy.

___

Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. AP reporters Margery Beck contributed from Omaha, Nebraska; Amy Beth Hanson from Helena, Montana; Anthony Izaguirre from Tallahassee, Florida; Scott McFetridge from Des Moines, Iowa; and James Pollard from Columbia, South Carolina.

National News

FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an e...

Associated Press

Dominion can discuss general threats in Fox defamation trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election indicated Tuesday he would allow jurors to hear some testimony about threats directed at the company, but only to a point. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Jennifer Garner, a cast member and executive producer in the Apple TV+ television series "Th...

Associated Press

A great read turned into a dream role for Jennifer Garner

If you devoured Laura Dave’s novel “ New York Times Best Seller and one of those readers who couldn’t put it down was Jennifer Garner. “I read it with my middle child. We kept pushing bedtime later and later because we were just compelled to read one more chapter, two more chapters, three more chapters,” […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Robot police dog returns to NYPD despite earlier criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials unveiled three new high-tech policing devices Tuesday, including a robotic dog that critics called creepy when it first joined the police pack 2 1/2 years ago. The new devices, which also include a GPS tracker for stolen cars and a cone-shaped security robot, will be rolled out […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man pleads no contest to shooting anti-abortion campaigner

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man who said he accidentally shot an 84-year-old woman campaigning against abortion rights at his home has pleaded no contest to assault and two other charges, records show. The shooting occurred in September in Ionia County. Richard Harvey, 75, said Joan Jacobson was talking to his wife about […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This undated identification file photo released Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, by the Vermont State P...

Associated Press

Man charged with kidnapping mother and child goes on trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man charged with kidnapping a woman and her 4-year-old son and sexually assaulting the mother after he escaped from a substance abuse treatment center went on trial for some of the charges Tuesday. Everett Simpson, 45, is charged in federal court with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. died from accidental overdose

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vallelonga Jr., an actor who appeared in the Oscar-winning movie “Green Book,” died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office. Vallelonga, 60, was found dead in November on a sidewalk in the Bronx. A 911 caller reported seeing his body […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Abortion questions intensify in US courts, legislatures