LOCAL NEWS

4 firefighters sue city, claiming sexual harassment, abuse while working for Everett Fire Department

Apr 11, 2023, 12:18 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

The Everett Fire Department is facing more allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

Four firefighters have filed lawsuits against the City of Everett, claiming there was ongoing harassment from a firefighter who was their supervisor and instructor while they were working for the department.

Lawyers for the firefighters say the defendant also worked at the Snohomish County Fire Training Academy.

The lawsuit alleges that the instructor used his position over probationary and junior firefighters to sexually harass and assault numerous people.

Though the city reprimanded the trainer after it received complaints, he was allowed to keep his job, according to the firefighters’ attorneys.

The new lawsuits are in addition to another lawsuit that was filed late last year by a Snohomish County firefighter.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the City of Everett to see how it is responding to the lawsuit.

