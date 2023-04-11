Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Alaska illustrator faces charge for anti-trans threat

Apr 11, 2023, 1:29 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm

The children's book "You Are Home With Me," illustrated by Mitchell Thomas Watley, is shown at a bo...

The children's book "You Are Home With Me," illustrated by Mitchell Thomas Watley, is shown at a bookstore in Portland, Ore. in this April 5, 2023 photo. Publisher Sasquatch books, owned by Penguin Random House, said Wednesday, April 5, 2023, it has ended its publishing relationship with Watley after he was arrested on allegations of leaving violent, transphobic notes in stores around Juneau, Alaska. Watley told police he was motivated by fear following a deadly school shooting in Nashville that sparked online backlash about the shooter's gender identity, court records show. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Claire Rush)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A court hearing is set for Tuesday for an Alaska children’s book illustrator charged with terroristic threatening after authorities said he posted transphobic notes in public places around the capital city that referenced shooting children.

Mitchell Thomas Watley, 47, is scheduled for a late-afternoon preliminary hearing. The state’s online court records system does not yet show an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Watley is accused of leaving business card-size notes in places like a grocery store and state office building with an image of an assault rifle, the colors of the transgender flag and the text “Feeling Cute Might Shoot Some Children,” according to the complaint filed in the case. He was arrested on April 2, after several notes were found at a Costco store and officers reviewed security footage that showed a man, later identified as Watley, leaving a note in the store, the complaint alleged.

The first notes were found on March 31, the International Transgender Day of Visibility. That prompted heightened security around local schools.

“Officers spoke to Mitchell, who said (in essence) that he was in fear of the recent transgender school shooter and took it upon himself to print out and distribute these leaflets,” according to the complaint.

The notes appeared during a period of days after a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville that left six dead. Social media accounts and other sources indicate the shooter identified as a man. Police have said the shooter “was assigned female at birth” but used male pronouns on a social media profile. Police have used female pronouns to describe the shooter.

Watley is known for illustrating several children’s books written by his wife, including “I Would Tuck You In” and “You Are Home With Me.” Their publisher, Sasquatch Books, owned by Penguin Random House, last week said it has ended its publishing relationship with Watley and will discontinue selling their book store operators in Juneau also pulled Watley’s works.

National News

FILE - Arizona's Grand Canyon is seen in this aerial photo on Dec. 17, 2019. Tribal leaders in Ariz...

Associated Press

Tribes want national monument protection for Grand Canyon

PHOENIX (AP) — Tribal leaders in Arizona said Tuesday they hope to build on the momentum of President Joe Biden’s recent designation of a national monument in neighboring Nevada to persuade the administration to create similar protections for areas adjacent to the Grand Canyon, which they consider sacred. “This designation is of the highest priority […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Steve Murdock, Texas scholar who headed Census Bureau, dies

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Murdock, a former state demographer of Texas who served one year as the director of the U.S. Census Bureau, during which he helped keep the 2010 census on track, has died. He was 75. Murdock died last Friday, according to Rice University in Houston, where he spent nearly a decade until […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Police in riot gear protect the old state capitol building in Raleigh, N.C., on May 31, 2020...

Associated Press

ACLU sues North Carolina over harsher riot punishments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Harsher punishments for violent protests in North Carolina are being challenged by a prominent civil rights group, which said in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that several parts of a new anti-riot law are unconstitutional. The North Carolina law was drawn up in response to protests against racial injustice and police […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: April 8 The Los Angeles Times on a federal judge’s ban on abortion pill In the most far-reaching court ruling on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and robbed women of the constitutional right to an abortion last year, a federal judge […]

15 hours ago

Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Nashville,...

Associated Press

As shootings hit close to home, govs wrestle with next steps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two weeks after one of his wife’s closest friends was killed in a Nashville school shooting, Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday called on Tennessee’s GOP-dominant General Assembly to pass legislation that would keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. Lee, a Republican, is the latest prominent public […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to members of the press inside the Rotunda of the state ...

Associated Press

Virginia lawmakers to weigh Youngkin’s changes to hemp bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed a rewrite of a bill that aimed to ban the recreational sales of intoxicating hemp-derived products, seeking to ensure the continued availability of certain therapeutic CBD formulations. Youngkin’s proposed changes came after hemp industry advocates and parents of patients who benefit from nonintoxicating CBD products […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Alaska illustrator faces charge for anti-trans threat