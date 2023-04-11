Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Arkansas Gov. Huckabee Sanders signs parole changes into law

Apr 11, 2023, 3:32 PM

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs legislation, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Arkansas St...

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs legislation, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Arkansas State Police headquarters in Little Rock, Ark., that will overhaul the state's sentencing laws. The new law will eliminate parole eligibility for certain violent offenses. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders approved an overhaul of the state’s sentencing laws Tuesday that will eliminate parole eligibility for certain violent offenses.

The Republican governor signed into law legislation that will require anyone convicted of any of 18 violent offenses, including capital murder and rape, to serve 100% of their sentences. That section takes effect next year, so it doesn’t impact people sentenced before 2024.

Another part of the law that takes effect in 2025 will require offenders convicted of several other offenses to serve at least 85% of their sentences.

“No more letting violent offenders back on the street without serious prison time,” Sanders said at a bill signing ceremony at State Police headquarters.

The sentencing overhaul comes as parts of Arkansas have seen a spike in crime in the past year. Arkansas’ capital of Little Rock reported a record number of homicides last year.

Republicans in a number of states have been proposing longer prison sentences after making tough-on-crime promises a cornerstone of last year’s election. It’s not yet clear how many of those proposals will pass into law. In Georgia, for example, only a limited number of proposals for longer sentences passed. Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday sent the governor legislation that reduces the use of good behavior incentives to shorten prison stays

Critics of the sentencing changes have cast doubt on whether they will reduce crime and said the measure could further crowd a prison system that is already beyond capacity. More than 2,000 state inmates are being held in local jails to ease the crowding. The state’s prisons are at least 106% above capacity, according to the Department of Corrections.

Opponents also have warned that eliminating or restricting parole eligibility will eliminate an incentive for prisoners.

“I think that’s going to make prison a more dangerous place,” Democratic Rep. Andrew Collins, who voted against the measure, said during debate last week.

Sanders has called for 3,000 new prison beds to ease overcrowding, and lawmakers have set aside $330 million for that.

The Corrections Department plans to open 500 beds at prisons around the state within the next month as a temporary measure, Secretary Joe Profiri said.

“I’m looking at every opportunity that I can provide some level of relief for those particular sheriffs and those county jails” that are housing state inmates, Profiri told reporters.

The new sentencing law also will require other offenders to serve at least 25% or 50% of their sentences. The law doesn’t spell out how crimes will fall under each of those minimums. Instead, they will be determined by a table set up by the state sentencing commission and approved by the Legislative Council.

The changes are projected to cost the state more than $163 million over a 10-year period because of the increase in prison population, according to an estimate from the state sentencing commission.

Sanders on Tuesday also signed legislation that creates an “aggravated death by delivery” charge for someone who delivers fentanyl to another person who dies from taking the drug. If convicted, the person would face between 20 and 60 years or life in prison.

National News

Associated Press

Navajo Nation to receive federal aid for severe flood damage

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is set receive federal emergency aid to help repair damage caused by severe flooding during a series of storms earlier this year. President Joe Biden on Tuesday granted a disaster declaration for the largest Native American reservation in the U.S., which extends across Arizona, Utah and New […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Fed up by LA pothole, Arnold Schwarzenegger fills it himself

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fed up by an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself. The actor and former California governor tweeted a video Tuesday of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the road in the Brentwood area. “Today, after the whole […]

19 hours ago

Vanessa Oden, vice principal of elementary at Elite Public Schools in Vallejo, attends a Black in S...

Associated Press

California weighs how to improve outcomes for Black students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature is weighing a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to set aside $300 million for low-income schools. But some education advocates say it won’t do enough to improve educational outcomes for Black students. Assemblymember Akilah Weber, a Democrat from San Diego, introduced a bill last year aimed at ensuring […]

19 hours ago

FILE - An aerial photo of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, south of Los Osos, in Avila Beach,...

Associated Press

Lawsuit seeks to uphold closing California’s last nuke plant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An environmental group on Tuesday sued to block Pacific Gas & Electric from seeking to extend the federal operating licenses for California’s last nuclear power plant. A complaint filed in San Francisco Superior Court by Friends of the Earth asks the court to prohibit the utility from sidestepping its 2016 agreement […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

North Dakota governor signs trans athlete bans into law

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday evening signed two transgender athlete bans into law, effectively prohibiting transgender girls and women from joining female sports teams in K-12 and college. Lawmakers in the House and Senate passed the bills with veto-proof majorities this year. If the governor had vetoed the bills or refused to […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Man agrees to plead guilty in Basquiat artwork fraud scheme

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles auctioneer has agreed to plead guilty in a cross-country art fraud scheme where he created fake artwork and falsely attributed the paintings to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The paintings ultimately wound up at the Orlando Museum of Art in Florida before they were seized […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Arkansas Gov. Huckabee Sanders signs parole changes into law