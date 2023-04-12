Close
JASON RANTZ

Biden DOJ recommends no jail time for Bellevue church vandal

Apr 12, 2023, 12:39 PM

nota...

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has recommended zero jail time for Maeve Nota, a 31-year-old transgender individual who vandalized the St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington last June in response to the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to Fox News. (Photo courtesy of Jonathan Choe's twitter)

(Photo courtesy of Jonathan Choe's twitter)

KTTH staff's Profile Picture

BY


The team that brings you KTTH

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recommended zero jail time for Maeve Nota, a 31-year-old transgender individual who vandalized the St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue last June in response to the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to FOX News.

Nota was accused of leaving several anti-Christian messages on the church, including, according to Bellevue Police, “women haters,” “rot in your fake [expletive],” “abusers,” “kid [expletive],” “we hate women,” “kid groomers,” and “we hate gay people.”

Rantz: Two Seattle-area churches vandalized, one story keeps getting stranger

A church staff member was reportedly spray-painted in the face while attempting to chase Nota away from the premises.

According to FOX News, President Joe Biden’s Justice Department originally hit Nota with a charge of destruction of religious property — a misdemeanor that possesses $100,000 in fines and up to a year of jail time. But a week later, the plea agreement between the Justice Department and Nota now recommends no jail time.

The agreement reportedly settled for three years of probation.

Nota additionally claimed to have used a backpack full of spray paint cans to smash the police vehicle before turning themself in.

Attacks on churches and pro-life pregnancy centers have increased markedly in the last few years. CatholicVote has tracked these attacks, charting 147 attacks against churches since the Supreme Court leak overturning Roe v. Wade, while documenting 309 attacks have occurred over the last three years.

Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend

Nota’s sentencing is expected to be June 2.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

