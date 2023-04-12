Biden DOJ recommends no jail time for Bellevue church vandal

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recommended zero jail time for Maeve Nota, a 31-year-old transgender individual who vandalized the St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue last June in response to the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to FOX News.

A 31-year-old pro-abortion extremist was so mad about Roe v. Wade, he vandalized St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, WA. Upon arrest, Bellevue Police allege the suspect busted up a police cruiser. Bellevue PD tells local FOX News that this falls under a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/WdGuft9Ozq — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 29, 2022

Nota was accused of leaving several anti-Christian messages on the church, including, according to Bellevue Police, “women haters,” “rot in your fake [expletive],” “abusers,” “kid [expletive],” “we hate women,” “kid groomers,” and “we hate gay people.”

A church staff member was reportedly spray-painted in the face while attempting to chase Nota away from the premises.

According to FOX News, President Joe Biden’s Justice Department originally hit Nota with a charge of destruction of religious property — a misdemeanor that possesses $100,000 in fines and up to a year of jail time. But a week later, the plea agreement between the Justice Department and Nota now recommends no jail time.

The agreement reportedly settled for three years of probation.

Nota additionally claimed to have used a backpack full of spray paint cans to smash the police vehicle before turning themself in.

Officers arrested a 31yo Bellevue resident on suspicion of a hate crime and assault after allegedly spray painting St. Louise Parish, smashing two doors and assaulting an employee. The suspect was arrested without incident. pic.twitter.com/1UsDavNx08 — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) June 28, 2022

Attacks on churches and pro-life pregnancy centers have increased markedly in the last few years. CatholicVote has tracked these attacks, charting 147 attacks against churches since the Supreme Court leak overturning Roe v. Wade, while documenting 309 attacks have occurred over the last three years.

Nota’s sentencing is expected to be June 2.

