Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Weinstein returns to NY prison system after LA conviction

Apr 12, 2023, 11:07 AM

FILE - Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, wears a face m...

FILE - Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, wears a face mask behind a protective plexiglass screen as he listens in court during a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles, July 29, 2021. Weinstein has returned to the New York prison system after spending nearly two years in California, where he was tried and convicted of raping an Italian actor and model. He will be housed at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York, state prison officials said, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has returned to the New York prison system after spending nearly two years in California, where he was tried and convicted of raping an Italian actor and model.

Weinstein, whose February 2020 New York conviction on rape and sexual assault charges, will be housed at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York, state prison officials said.

Prior to being extradited to California in 2021, Weinstein was serving his New York sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo.

Weinstein was flown back on New York on April 5. A spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said the department chose to transfer Weinstein to the medium-security Mohawk facility in central New York after reviewing his treatment and program needs.

Weinstein, who co-founded the entertainment company Miramax with his brother Bob, was one of the movie industry’s most powerful executives until multiple women went public with accusations of rape, assault and sexual harassment against him starting in 2017. His accusers included well-known actors like Annabella Sciorra and Ashley Judd.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on his New York conviction for rape and sexual assault against two women and another 16 years for his Los Angeles conviction.

His lawyers have said that the 71-year-old Weinstein suffers from health problems including cardiac issues, diabetes, sleep apnea and eye problems.

Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said Wednesday, “It was our expectation that he would have been returned to Wende CF where he was previously in protective custody and where all the doctors that treated his very serious medical ailments and diminishing eyesight are located.”

National News

Associated Press

Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The sexual abuse trial of a former “Dances With Wolves” actor charged in Nevada with abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade is on hold indefinitely. Nathan Chasing Horse, who invoked his right to a trial within 60 days of his indictment, was originally set to stand trial […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this aerial photo, a mass grave is re-filled with dirt after a small ceremony at Oaklawn ...

Associated Press

Scientist: Progress in identifying Tulsa massacre victims

A forensic anthropologist believes investigators are a step closer to identifying victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with the discovery of 19 surnames possibly connected to remains excavated from a Tulsa cemetery. Although the six bodies associated with the names are not confirmed massacre victims, nor do they show signs of trauma such as […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

US will not prosecute suspect in US tourist death in Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. officials in North Carolina will not federally prosecute the person suspected of killing a Charlotte-area woman vacationing in Mexico last year, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Federal prosecutors say they have presented the findings of their investigation to the family of Shanquella Robinson, who was seen being beaten […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A Yellow-headed blackbird perches in a wetland on June 20, 2019, near Menoken, N.D. A federa...

Associated Press

Judge blocks rules intended to protect nation’s waterways

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a federal rule in 24 states that is intended to protect thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways throughout the nation. U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland in Bismarck, North Dakota, halted the regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles DA files charges against 2 cops in 2020 shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Los Angeles-area police detectives have been charged in the 2020 shooting of an unarmed man that left him paralyzed from the waist down, the district attorney said Wednesday. Former Whittier detectives Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murillo opened fire on April 30, 2020, as Nicholas Carrillo ran from them. Two […]

13 hours ago

New York Mayor Eric Adams, left, introduces Kathleen Corradi, center, as the city's first-ever city...

Associated Press

Teacher’s pest: NYC hires former educator to slaughter rats

NEW YORK (AP) — Every New York City mayor has waged war — and mostly lost — against one of humanity’s most cunning and enduring foe: rattus norvegicus. But has the city’s vilest enemy, better known as the common brown rat, finally met its match? Mayor Eric Adams introduced a former elementary school teacher and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Weinstein returns to NY prison system after LA conviction