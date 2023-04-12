Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Lawsuit: Guards beat, taunt inmate with, ‘You can’t breathe’

Apr 12, 2023, 11:20 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Advocates for prisoners’ rights have filed a civil rights lawsuit against state corrections officers who allegedly ignored requirements that they videotape a prison-cell encounter with an inmate who says he was sexually abused, beaten without provocation and taunted with words that evoked the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The New Mexico Prison & Jail Project filed the civil lawsuit Tuesday seeking damages in U.S. District Court on behalf of a Black inmate against five state Corrections Department officers, in connection with an April 2021 confrontation at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Clayton.

The advocacy group reconstructed events from the testimony of the plaintiff and other inmate witnesses, along with unredacted portions of an internal investigation by the Correction Department’s Office of Professional Conduct.

Officers told investigators that the inmate was restrained physically and with pepper spray after swinging an elbow at an officer. They denied the inmate’s account of abuses.

Several of the officers acknowledged to Corrections Department investigators that a video camera should have been used inside the cell.

“Its use could have prevented questions, provided answers and the truth would have come out,” one officer told investigators.

Prison & Jail Project Director Steven Robert Allen said video recordings were required because the use of force by corrections officers was planned and not reactive. A copy of agency policy was not immediately available.

Corrections Department spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said the agency does not comment on pending litigation. She said four corrections officers out of five in the complaint still work at the agency.

The lawsuit alleges that corrections officers retaliated against the plaintiff after he spoke out earlier in support of another inmate who was surrounded by officers. Those events also are chronicled in a separate 2022 lawsuit alleging battery and sexual abuse by corrections officers against another inmate.

The new lawsuit says at least five corrections officers and a manager later entered the plaintiff’s cell and ordered a cellmate to leave.

The lawsuit alleges that one officer pushed his crotch up against the plaintiff’s backside. It says the plaintiff objected and wasn’t provoked into retaliating, but he was thrown to the ground and beaten.

The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff was face-down on the ground, when a corrections officer placed a foot on his back and said, “Let me guess, you can’t breathe.”

Attorneys for the Prison & Jail Project say that the date of the encounter on April 15, 2021, corresponded with the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Chauvin was convicted on murder and manslaughter charges on April 20, 2021. The centerpiece of the case was the excruciating bystander video of Floyd gasping repeatedly, “I can’t breathe.”

The inmate in New Mexico “thought he was going to die, and why wouldn’t he?” Allen said. “That kind of terrorizing of a Black prisoner in a prison here in New Mexico is completely unacceptable.”

The lawsuit alleges battery, cruel and unusual punishment and violations of free speech rights, seeking unspecified compensation.

The inmate initially filed an administrative complaint under provisions of the Prison Rape Elimination Act. It is unclear whether officers were disciplined. No criminal charges have been filed. The inmate is serving a sentence after pleading guilty to armed robbery in 2016.

National News

Associated Press

Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The sexual abuse trial of a former “Dances With Wolves” actor charged in Nevada with abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade is on hold indefinitely. Nathan Chasing Horse, who invoked his right to a trial within 60 days of his indictment, was originally set to stand trial […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this aerial photo, a mass grave is re-filled with dirt after a small ceremony at Oaklawn ...

Associated Press

Scientist: Progress in identifying Tulsa massacre victims

A forensic anthropologist believes investigators are a step closer to identifying victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with the discovery of 19 surnames possibly connected to remains excavated from a Tulsa cemetery. Although the six bodies associated with the names are not confirmed massacre victims, nor do they show signs of trauma such as […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

US will not prosecute suspect in US tourist death in Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. officials in North Carolina will not federally prosecute the person suspected of killing a Charlotte-area woman vacationing in Mexico last year, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Federal prosecutors say they have presented the findings of their investigation to the family of Shanquella Robinson, who was seen being beaten […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A Yellow-headed blackbird perches in a wetland on June 20, 2019, near Menoken, N.D. A federa...

Associated Press

Judge blocks rules intended to protect nation’s waterways

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a federal rule in 24 states that is intended to protect thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways throughout the nation. U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland in Bismarck, North Dakota, halted the regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles DA files charges against 2 cops in 2020 shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Los Angeles-area police detectives have been charged in the 2020 shooting of an unarmed man that left him paralyzed from the waist down, the district attorney said Wednesday. Former Whittier detectives Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murillo opened fire on April 30, 2020, as Nicholas Carrillo ran from them. Two […]

13 hours ago

New York Mayor Eric Adams, left, introduces Kathleen Corradi, center, as the city's first-ever city...

Associated Press

Teacher’s pest: NYC hires former educator to slaughter rats

NEW YORK (AP) — Every New York City mayor has waged war — and mostly lost — against one of humanity’s most cunning and enduring foe: rattus norvegicus. But has the city’s vilest enemy, better known as the common brown rat, finally met its match? Mayor Eric Adams introduced a former elementary school teacher and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Lawsuit: Guards beat, taunt inmate with, ‘You can’t breathe’