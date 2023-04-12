Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Judge affirms stricter interpretation of federal mining law

Apr 12, 2023, 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another judge has adopted a U.S. appellate court’s stricter interpretation of a century-and-a-half-old mining law in a new ruling that blocks a metals mine in Nevada. The ruling could have ramifications for a huge lithium mine near the Nevada-Oregon line and other future mines on public lands across the West.

U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks in Reno vacated the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s approval of Eureka Moly’s planned molybdenum mine about 250 miles (402 kilometers) east of Reno in a case that dates to 2013 and made two trips to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Hicks cited the 9th Circuit’s unprecedented ruling in an Arizona case last year that upended the government’s long-held position that the 1872 Mining Law conveys the same rights established through a valid mining claim to adjacent land for the disposal of tailings and other waste.

That ruling blocked construction of a copper mine based on the conclusion those rights don’t automatically apply to the neighboring national forest lands where the company planned to dump the waste rock.

Rather, the company must establish — and the government validate — that valuable minerals are present in such lands for such a claim to exist.

In the case of the molybdenum, which is most often used to strengthen steel, Hicks found “no meaningful difference” between the Forest Service arguments in the 9th Circuit decision on the Arizona mine “and BLM’s arguments here.”

“BLM cannot skirt the Mining Law requirement that valuable mineral deposits must be found in order to occupy the land,” he wrote March 31.

U.S. Judge Miranda Du in Reno cited the 9th Circuit ruling in concluding last month that BLM acted illegally when it approved Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass mine near the Nevada-Oregon line.

But unlike Hicks or the appellate court, Du stopped short of vacating BLM’s approval of the project.

Instead, she moved the project back to the agency to determine whether there is sufficient evidence of valuable minerals to establish valid claims. Meanwhile, construction efforts are underway.

Environmentalists have appealed Du’s ruling on the lithium mine to the San Francisco-based court, which is expected to hear oral arguments in June.

Lithium is used in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles — a key part of President Joe Biden’s “clean energy” agenda intended to speed a transition from fossil fuels to renewables.

Like other mines have done for decades, Eureka Moly LLC (EML) argued it didn’t intend to permanently occupy the adjacent lands because the mining at Mt. Hope would end in 40 years.

But Hicks said the 9th Circuit also shot down that argument.

“Although EML’s authorization to use the land will expire when the project is complete, the waste rock will remain. Thus, EML’s occupation … will be permanent,” Hicks said. The “Rosemont (decision) requires that to permanently occupy the land as EML proposes, valuable deposits of minerals must exist.”

The record contains no evidence of molybdenite on surrounding lands, he said, and “BLM admits that it made no attempt to determine whether EML’s mining claims are valid.”

Environmentalists say Hicks’ ruling bodes well for their Thacker Pass appeal.

“It’s very significant,” said Roger Flynn, a longtime attorney for the Colorado-based Western Action Mining Project representing the Great Basin Resource Watch and others in lawsuits challenging both the molybdenum and lithium mines.

“All three rulings now say you can’t bury waste there unless you find valuable minerals,” he said. “The Rosemont issue would apply to basically every big mine in the West.”

Flynn anticipates the next related court case could involve a mine planned in Idaho, the Stibnite Gold Project, which is undergoing Forest Service review and isn’t yet ripe for a legal challenge.

Lithium Americas and other industry leaders insist conservationists are exaggerating the potential reach of the 9th Circuit ruling.

“The Mt. Hope case did not impact Thacker Pass,” Lithium Americas spokesman Tim Crowley said.

“The Thacker Pass and Mt. Hope cases addressed different facts, different legal arguments and had different outcomes,” he wrote in an email Tuesday to The Associated Press. “The judge in our case thoroughly considered the specific Thacker Pass details in rendering her decision, and the project is now in construction and moving forward. ”

Mark Compton, executive director of the American Exploration & Mining Association, agreed.

“I don’t believe a straight line comparison can be made between the court decisions on Mt. Hope, Thacker Pass, and Rosemont,” Compton said in an email. “The facts are unique to each case.”

But John Hadder, executive director of the Reno-based Great Basin Resource Watch, said Hicks’ ruling on the heels of Du’s sets the stage for appeal arguments in June.

“Both judges are saying there’s illegal actions here,” Hadder said. He questions why Du allowed construction to begin if Lithium Americas’ plan isn’t legal.

“It violates the law, but there’s no repercussion. They can still go forward with the illegal action. It doesn’t make sense,” Hadder said. “We’re hoping the 9th Circuit will not only validate the ruling but also vacate the permit.”

National News

Kentucky republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft, left, responds to a question as Rep. James...

Associated Press

Congressman makes pitch for Kentucky gubernatorial candidate

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky GOP gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft campaigned alongside U.S. Rep. James Comer on Wednesday, looking to maximize support from the influential home-state Republican after missing out on an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Craft hit on key campaign themes during a stop in Elizabethtown. She vowed to overhaul Kentucky’s education […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the north steps of the State Capitol to supporters at a Texas Pub...

Associated Press

Juror: Texas governor’s rush to pardon shooter a ‘travesty’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An alternate juror in the trial of a U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder said Wednesday that Gov. Greg Abbott’s rush for a pardon is an “egregious overreach” to wipe aside the jury’s unanimous decision over a 2020 shooting during a Black Lives Matter protest. In an interview with The Associated […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

2 New Jersey police chiefs facing misconduct, other charges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities on Wednesday arrested a small-town police chief, charging him with sexually assaulting subordinates over more than a decade, while also announcing misconduct charges against another police chief who recently retired. Attorney General Matthew Platkin said that Manville police Chief Thomas Herbst, 55, of Bridgewater, New Jersey, was arrested […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors rest case in Illinois utility corruption trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors rested their side of the trial Wednesday against four people accused of seeking favors for Illinois’ largest electric utility by arranging $1.3 million in contracts and payments for associates of a powerful state politician. Michael Madigan, the former House speaker, is not in court and faces his own separate trial. But […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The sexual abuse trial of a former “Dances With Wolves” actor charged in Nevada with abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade is on hold indefinitely. Nathan Chasing Horse, who invoked his right to a trial within 60 days of his indictment, was originally set to stand trial […]

14 hours ago

FILE - In this aerial photo, a mass grave is re-filled with dirt after a small ceremony at Oaklawn ...

Associated Press

Scientist: Progress in identifying Tulsa massacre victims

A forensic anthropologist believes investigators are a step closer to identifying victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with the discovery of 19 surnames possibly connected to remains excavated from a Tulsa cemetery. Although the six bodies associated with the names are not confirmed massacre victims, nor do they show signs of trauma such as […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Judge affirms stricter interpretation of federal mining law