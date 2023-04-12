Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mom of boy killed in road rage shooting tried to save kids

Apr 12, 2023, 2:00 PM

FILE - This June 15, 2018, booking photo provided by the Westminster Police Department shows Jeremy...

FILE - This June 15, 2018, booking photo provided by the Westminster Police Department shows Jeremy Webster. Webster the driver who had screamed at Meghan Bigelow on a busy suburban street and followed her and her three sons into the parking lot of a dental office to argue finally began to drive away. But then, Bigelow recalled Wednesday, April 12, 2023, that Webster stopped after she pulled out her phone to take a video of his car and got out with a gun. Bigelow, testifying at the start of Webster's murder trial, said she told her boys to run and began to walk away from them to try to keep Webster from hurting her children. (Westminster Police Department via AP,File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Westminster Police Department via AP,File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — The driver who had screamed at Meghan Bigelow on a busy suburban street and followed her and her three sons into the parking lot of a dental office to argue finally began to drive away. But then, Bigelow recalled Wednesday, Jeremy Webster stopped after she pulled out her phone to take a video of his car and got out with a gun.

Bigelow, testifying at the start of Webster’s murder trial, said she told her boys to run and began to walk away from them to try to keep Webster from hurting her children. She was shot in the back, and, after falling to the ground, shot in the head.

She said she heard her middle son, 12-year-old Cooper, call out for her and ask if she was OK. Not wanting to lie, she said, “I can hear you,” so he would at least know she was still alive.

Prosecutors said Webster, now 27, shot Bigelow’s two other sons, killing the oldest, 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow Jr., and wounding the youngest, 8-year-old Asa, on June 18, 2018, in the Denver suburb of Westminster. Another man who witnessed the shooting during the road rage incident was also shot. Webster had “locked eyes” with the witness, John Gale, as he sat in his pickup truck waiting for an appointment with his 9-year-old daughter, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Prince told jurors during opening statements.

Webster has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings, which requires prosecutors to prove that he was sane at the time and knew the difference between right and wrong.

Prince said that Webster, located and arrested with the help of the video Meghan Bigelow took, told detectives he had been losing his mind for years and it seemed like he had observed the shooting rather than being involved in it. A psychiatrist told police Webster, then 23, had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was prescribed antipsychotics and antidepressant medication, police have said. According to court documents, Webster said he had recently started taking a new medication that day.

However, Prince said Webster acted purposefully on the day of the shooting, hiding his handgun, which had been in the passenger seat, in a backpack in his trunk after the shooting and trying to kill Gale to cover up his actions as proof that he knew what he was doing.

“The evidence will show the conscious decision-making before, during and after his crime,” said Prince, who adds that Webster completed an errand at Home Depot after the shooting and returned to a worksite to finish a construction job.

As Prince talked about the shooting, Meghan’s husband, Vaughn Bigelow Sr., bowed his head at times or rested his head in his hands.

Webster, wearing dress clothes, sat next to his lawyers, often writing on a yellow legal pad during testimony.

The defense did not provide an opening statement, which they are not required to do, and has not had the opportunity to present any witnesses yet.

National News

Kentucky republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft, left, responds to a question as Rep. James...

Associated Press

Congressman makes pitch for Kentucky gubernatorial candidate

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky GOP gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft campaigned alongside U.S. Rep. James Comer on Wednesday, looking to maximize support from the influential home-state Republican after missing out on an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Craft hit on key campaign themes during a stop in Elizabethtown. She vowed to overhaul Kentucky’s education […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge affirms stricter interpretation of federal mining law

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another judge has adopted a U.S. appellate court’s stricter interpretation of a century-and-a-half-old mining law in a new ruling that blocks a metals mine in Nevada. The ruling could have ramifications for a huge lithium mine near the Nevada-Oregon line and other future mines on public lands across the West. U.S. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the north steps of the State Capitol to supporters at a Texas Pub...

Associated Press

Juror: Texas governor’s rush to pardon shooter a ‘travesty’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An alternate juror in the trial of a U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder said Wednesday that Gov. Greg Abbott’s rush for a pardon is an “egregious overreach” to wipe aside the jury’s unanimous decision over a 2020 shooting during a Black Lives Matter protest. In an interview with The Associated […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

2 New Jersey police chiefs facing misconduct, other charges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities on Wednesday arrested a small-town police chief, charging him with sexually assaulting subordinates over more than a decade, while also announcing misconduct charges against another police chief who recently retired. Attorney General Matthew Platkin said that Manville police Chief Thomas Herbst, 55, of Bridgewater, New Jersey, was arrested […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors rest case in Illinois utility corruption trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors rested their side of the trial Wednesday against four people accused of seeking favors for Illinois’ largest electric utility by arranging $1.3 million in contracts and payments for associates of a powerful state politician. Michael Madigan, the former House speaker, is not in court and faces his own separate trial. But […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The sexual abuse trial of a “Dances With Wolves” actor charged in Nevada with abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade is on hold indefinitely, a state judge announced Wednesday. Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, was originally set to stand trial May 1. He is charged with 18 felonies, […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Mom of boy killed in road rage shooting tried to save kids