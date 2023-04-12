Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Maryland sheriff charged in illegal gun rental scheme

Apr 12, 2023, 3:30 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A Maryland sheriff repeatedly lied to federal authorities to help a local firearms dealer illegally obtain machine guns and rent them out to his customers, forming a partnership that was profitable and politically beneficial, according to a federal grand jury indictment filed last week.

Frederick County Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Jenkins pleaded not guilty Wednesday to several charges, including conspiracy and making false statements to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

After initially pledging to remain in office while the case proceeds, Jenkins said Wednesday he is taking a leave of absence.

“I have full confidence in the system, and I know that my innocence will prevail at the end of all of this,” Jenkins said in a statement released by the agency.

He was released pending trial on several conditions, including that he refrains from possessing a firearm or other dangerous weapons.

Federal law generally prohibits firearm dealers from importing machine guns unless they are being used as demonstration models for law enforcement agencies, which can legally purchase such weapons. But in order for dealers to use that exemption, the interested law enforcement agency must submit a letter to ATF requesting a sample of the machine gun they are considering purchasing.

According to the indictment, Jenkins wrote such letters on behalf of his co-defendant, Robert Krop, whose Frederick County business The Machine Gun Nest offered machine guns for rent. The business made over $100,000 in profits from the rentals in 2018 and 2019 alone, the indictment says.

Krop offered Jenkins political support in exchange for the favor, according to federal prosecutors.

In several letters dating back to 2015, Jenkins falsely claimed the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wanted samples of various machine gun models, according to the indictment. The requests were approved, allowing Krop’s business to obtain the weapons.

In a 2018 letter, Jenkins requested machine gun models that are “suitable only for use in combat,” not for law enforcement purposes, the indictment says.

Jenkins was first elected sheriff of the largely rural county in 2006. He started his career with the agency in 1990.

National News

Associated Press

Judge urged to reject Trump’s effort to delay rape trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a columnist who says former President Donald Trump raped her over a quarter century ago in a Manhattan department store dressing room urged a New York judge Wednesday to reject his request to delay this month’s civil trial because of publicity about charges in his criminal case. Attorney […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. In Oregon, a bill tha...

Associated Press

Charged debate on Oregon gun bills reflects national divide

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An emotionally charged debate over Oregon’s gun-related legislation recently brought lawmakers on different sides of the issue near tears, reflecting a passionate divide over gun rights that is also playing out nationwide. One of the most sweeping bills being proposed in the politically diverse state — the one that led to […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Teacher shot by 6-year-old honored by Virginia Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded in her first-grade classroom by a 6-year-old student was honored Wednesday by the state Senate for her “heroic actions” in hustling students to safety despite having life-threatening injuries. Zwerner, 25, stood with her twin sister, brother and mother as she was given a […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Martha Williams Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, center, talks with Jimmy Lau...

Associated Press

Scientists challenge US wildlife director’s qualifications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dozens of scientists from universities and environmental groups are pushing for the removal of the head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, claiming she lacks the educational background required to run the agency despite securing Senate confirmation last year. The concerns over the credentials of service Director Martha Williams were […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

US urges meat companies to ensure they don’t use child labor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Biden administration is urging U.S. meat processors to make sure children aren’t being illegally hired to perform dangerous jobs at their plants The call comes after an investigation found more than 100 kids working overnight for a company that cleans slaughterhouses, handling dangerous equipment like skull splitters and razor-sharp bone […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Kenny Rogers poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, May 17, 1989. Previously unreleased songs ...

Associated Press

Posthumous Kenny Rogers album will feature unreleased songs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Previously unreleased songs recorded by the late country superstar Kenny Rogers will be on a new record coming out in June. After a career spanning jazz, rock, country and pop, the Grammy-winning balladeer nicknamed “The Gambler” died at the age of 81 in 2020. His widow, Wanda Rogers, curated the posthumous […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Maryland sheriff charged in illegal gun rental scheme