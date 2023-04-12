Close
Nintendo announces first U.S. ‘Nintendo Live’ to be held in Seattle

Apr 12, 2023, 4:46 PM

After debuting in Japan, Nintendo has announced its first U.S. ‘Nintendo Live’ event, scheduled to take place in Seattle in September, according to a media release from the video game company.

‘Nintendo Live’ will feature live stage performances, gaming tournaments, photo ops with Mario and Luigi, and, of course, games.

“Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters, and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends, and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.”

And, yes, Nintendo fans, his last name is actually Bowser.

The event will be open to people of all ages and gaming experiences.

More details, including specific timing and how to attend, will be made available at nintendo.com.

