Ross: Supreme Court justices and luxury trips

On this week’s discussion with Rob McKenna we talked about Justice Clarence Thomas’s friend Harlan Crow – who made his fortune in real estate, and who has invited Justice Thomas many exotic trips – including yacht cruises during which they discussed nothing that might ever come before the US Supreme Court.

I didn’t fully appreciate Mr Crow’s affinity for the legal profession until Rob told me that he himself was among a group of lawyers invited to a non-profit event at Mr. Crow’s estate in Dallas – which features an unusual collection of statues.

McKENNA: “you see …fall of the Iron Curtain.”There’s even a lifelike wax figure of Winston Churchill!”

But as Rob explained, it’s quite common for Supreme Court justices, liberal and conservative, to be invited to socialize with the rich because rich people like to have celebrities around, and Supreme Court justices are celebrities. And based on his research, there is no quid pro quo involved:

McKENNA: “It is interesting…you think it would have been turned up by now if it had.”

But the way I see it – OK, there may be no OBVIOUS quid pro quo, but there IS a subtle message – along the lines of, “Why should we do anything that might cramp this man’s lifestyle?”

So that maybe if something like…a capital gains excise tax comes before the court, a justice might, if only for a fleeting moment, wonder whether someone like Harlan Crow would be able to afford his next statute.

I make no allegations here – but I can see how non-billionaires might have trouble believing that justice is truly blind when the nation’s most powerful justices regularly vacation in the magic kingdoms of the point-one percent. This is why I would like to take this opportunity to invite any Justice who wants a more modest outing to my beach cottage for a cozy sunset barbecue!– Provided it’s not during the king tide when the property tends to flood.

But not to worry, there is running water, and the toilet flushes most of the time. Unfortunately, there are no statues of dead dictators, but I do have a piece of driftwood that looks like a pterodactyl.

Anyway, you know where to contact me.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/thedaveross