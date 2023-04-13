Close
HARDY, Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominees

Apr 13, 2023, 6:30 AM

FILE - Hardy appears at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, 2022. Hardy lead...

FILE - Hardy appears at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, 2022. Hardy leads the Academy of Country Music Awards nominees with seven including song of the year for “Wait in the Truck,” featuring Lainey Wilson. The awards show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country artist HARDY drove the success of his hit song “Wait in the Truck” with Lainey Wilson all the way to the Academy of Country Music Awards, where he is the leading nominee.

And his duet partner was not far behind, as “Yellowstone” actor and singer-songwriter Wilson earned six nominations including female artist of the year and album of the year during nominations announced Thursday.

The awards show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks and airing on Prime Video.

Among Hardy’s seven nominations are two in the song of the year category: “Wait in the Truck” and “Sand in My Boots,” a song performed by Morgan Wallen and co-written by HARDY, Ashley Gorley and Josh Osborne.

The most awarded artist in ACM history made another record when Miranda Lambert received her 17th female artist of the year nomination. She surpassed Reba McEntire, who had 16 nominations in that category, and Lambert, the Texas native, has four other nominations this year, including entertainer of the year and album of the year for the critical favorite “Palomino.”

Nominees for entertainer of the year include Lambert, Wallen, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. Ashley McBryde and Jon Pardi are nominated alongside Wilson, Combs and Lambert for album of the year.

Female artist of the year nominees are Kelsea Ballerini, Lambert, McBryde, Carly Pearce and Wilson. Male artist of the year nominees are Brown, Combs, Jordan Davis, Stapleton and Wallen.

