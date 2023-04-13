Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Colman Domingo wants theater like ‘Fat Ham’ to happen more

Apr 13, 2023, 7:21 AM

FILE - Colman Domingo arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wall...

FILE - Colman Domingo arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Domingo is part of the producer team of the Broadway play, “Fat Ham.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Colman Domingo believes in paying it forward, literally — so he joined the producer team of the Broadway play, “Fat Ham.”

Recently, at a curated cookout in New York before the show’s opening night, the Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated actor said his goal is to “hold the door open for Black, queer expression.”

“You give back to the things that you want to promote, so I want theater like this to happen,” Domingo said during an interview with The Associated Press.

“Fat Ham,” the Pulitzer Prize-winner by James Ijames refreshes “Hamlet,” Shakespeare’s tragic tale of the Danish prince, putting him at a modern-day Southern cookout. This version centers around Juicy, a young, gay, Black man disturbed by his mother’s decision to marry the brother of her dead husband, just like Hamlet.

“I felt like this was so beautiful and doing all the things that I hope theater can do. And how it would show Black families how you can reexamine ‘Hamlet.’ And it is a modern inflection in the mouths of people I know. Shakespeare belongs to everyone, and you don’t have to be someone who knows First Folio or anything like that,” Domingo said referring to the original versions of Shakespeare’s plays.

Make no mistake, Domingo has a deep respect for the classics, especially the Rogers and Hammerstein masterpiece “The King and I,” as well as playwrights Eugene O’Neill, August Wilson, and Henrik Ibsen. But he also feels that diverse Black voices need to be heard too.

“As an artist, it’s always been very important to me to make sure that we’re not monolithic in our experience,” Domingo said.

After seeing a performance of “Fat Ham” at the Public Theater, Domingo admits being “so emotionally struck by what was happening” that he let the “powers that be know that I’m very interested in being part of it and helping to move it forward in whatever way.”

Last season, Michael R. Jackson’s “Strange Loop” took home a slew of Tony Awards, including best musical, helping clear the way for a play like “Fat Ham.”

“I think years ago a show like this would not have made it to Broadway,” Domingo said.

The Emmy-winning actor says the pandemic-induced shutdown was a strong catalyst for the inclusive storytelling that audiences are seeing these days on Broadway.

“The pandemic helped shift a lot. I think Broadway had to do some reexamination of who it was and who it wants to be, who is it catering to,” Domingo said, adding: “Broadway, for a long time, was catering to the outsiders.”

He added: “They weren’t thinking about New Yorkers and what people who live here represent who actually make this city up. And I think that New York has been challenged to go back to the service of the people and the that stories matter.”

But Domingo also looks back to a show he did in 2007, “Passing Strange,” as an early bellwether.

“I think many people look to ‘Passing Strange,’ as being such an avant-garde, out-there, beautiful examination of Blackness,” Domingo said of the Tony-nominated musical by Stew. “We feel like it laid waste to all the ‘Hamiltons’ and ‘In the Heights,’ and things like that, to be honest.”

National News

This image made from video shows the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court in New Orleans, Monday, April 10...

Associated Press

Youth records in mainly Black Louisiana areas may go public

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As public frustration over Louisiana’s violent crime grows, Republican gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Jeff Landry is backing legislation that would make certain confidential juvenile court records public in three of the state’s parishes, all of which are predominately Black. Advocates for incarcerated youths oppose the bill with some calling it […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana shooting suspect dead after overnight standoff

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man who opened fire at a northeastern Indiana apartment complex, shooting at officers during an hours-long overnight standoff, died early Thursday after being taken into custody, police said. The suspect, who police said fired hundreds of rounds Wednesday night from a second-floor apartment in Kendallville, died while receiving medical treatment […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Hardy appears at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, 2022. Hardy lead...

Associated Press

HARDY, Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country artist HARDY drove the success of his hit song “Wait in the Truck” with Lainey Wilson all the way to the Academy of Country Music Awards, where he is the leading nominee. And his duet partner was not far behind, as “Yellowstone” actor and singer-songwriter Wilson earned six nominations including […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Interim Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant speaks to the Associated Press, June 18, 2020, in...

Associated Press

Black chiefs to meet amid debate on benefit of cop diversity

Over his 32-year police career in Dallas, Terrance Hopkins has seen tremendous changes in the profession. For rookie Black officers in a predominantly white and conservative field, he said, the prevailing feeling used to be that you were lucky to be allowed on the force. Now, it is not unusual to see veteran Black officers […]

7 hours ago

Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday, April 13...

Associated Press

Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida kept a wary eye on a forecast that called for rain Thursday, a day after nearly a foot (30 centimeters) fell in a matter of hours, causing widespread flooding, closing the Fort Lauderdale airport, and turning thoroughfares into rivers. Fort Lauderdale issued a state of emergency as flooding […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in support of abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme...

Associated Press

Drama plagues bid to restrict changes to Ohio Constitution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s constitution is caught in a high-stakes tug-of-war. With an to 60% of Ohio voters. “This issue isn’t just about abortion,” said Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis, who represented a cross-section of conservative causes at recent strategy talks on the subject. “This is about family farming. This is about […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Colman Domingo wants theater like ‘Fat Ham’ to happen more