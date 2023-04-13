Close
LOCAL NEWS

City of Everett, pharmacies reach settlement in opioid addiction case

Apr 13, 2023, 8:39 AM

opioid lawsuit...

Walgreens is part of a settlement with the City of Everett regarding opioid use in the community. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A settlement of just over $4.1 million has been reached between the City of Everett and a handful of pharmacies over their connection to the opioid addiction crisis in the city.

CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, Teva, and Allergan have agreed to the $4.19 million deal.

“I’m glad we can hold these corporations accountable for their part in flooding our streets with highly addictive medications,” wrote Evertt Mayor Cassie Franklin in a statement. “Though this settlement won’t bring back all those we have lost, it will add resources to address the lasting effects in our community.”

State Legislature battles over criminalizing drug possession

A spokesperson for the City of Everett says the money will be paid in multiple installments over an undisclosed period of time. The city plans to use some of the funds to help fight the opioid and public drug use epidemic facing the community.

More than 1,500 people per week die from opioid-related overdoses, a toll that has spiked across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, millions more Americans suffer from opioid addiction.

Everett became the first city in the country to file a lawsuit against Perdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, for their role in causing widespread addiction in the city.

That lawsuit is still ongoing.

The Everett City Council is in the process of investigating what local legislation might be created to help reduce the impact of opioids within the city limits.

