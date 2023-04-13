Man charged with murder after argument near Nathan Hale HS

A 19-year-old man is now charged with murder for the shooting and killing of a 27-year-old man near Nathan Hale High School in northeast Seattle.

Court documents say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect, Kajali Camara, and a teen girl he had dated — who accused him of posting intimate videos of her online.

The victim’s mother tells KIRO 7 TV her son went with the teen girl and two other people to confront Camara last Wednesday night near Nathan Hale High School.

That’s when court documents say Camara pulled out a gun and fired.

“He was trying to dissolve the situation and did not want this young girl being hurt,” Anthoni Orozco’s mom, Amy Morris-Ehlo, said.

Orozco died the next day at the hospital.

Police arrested Camara two days later outside an encampment in South Seattle.