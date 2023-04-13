Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Whitmer signs stricter background check, safe storage bills

Apr 13, 2023, 9:10 AM

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, seated at right, signs a package of gun bills Thursday, April 13, 2...

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, seated at right, signs a package of gun bills Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Anyone who wants to buy a gun in Michigan will have to undergo a background check, and gun owners will be required to safely store all firearms and ammunition when around minors under new laws signed Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The signing took place on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing, where a gunman killed three students and injured five others two months ago. Flanked by students and gun safety advocates, Whitmer, a graduate of MSU, told the more than 100 people in attendance to “buckle up, we’re going to continue this work.”

“Gun violence is a scourge that is unique to this country,” Whitmer said. “We don’t have to live like this and today, we are showing we are not going to anymore.”

The legislation is part of a sweeping 11-bill gun safety package that was introduced in the weeks following the MSU shooting but was predominately drafted after the 2021 Oxford High School shooting in which four students were killed. The bills saw little movement at the time with Republicans in control of the Legislature.

The Michigan House is expected to vote Thursday on proposed red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders, that are intended to temporarily remove guns from people with potentially violent behavior to stop them from hurting themselves or others. The Senate passed the measures in March. Whitmer said she would sign the package if and when it gets to her desk.

Under the legislation signed Thursday, criminal background checks will be required for anyone buying a rifle or shotgun, which had previously only been required for purchases of pistols. The safe storage bills will require gun owners to keep unloaded firearms in a locked storage box or container when it is “reasonably known that a minor is or is likely to be present on the premises.” The laws will go into effect next year.

Safe storage requirements have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the acts of Ethan, who has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder charges.

Supporters have also said the safe storage requirements will protect teenagers from using firearms in suicide attempts.

Calling gun violence a “uniquely American problem,” Whitmer drew attention to mass shootings across the country during her remarks Thursday, specifically referencing recent Louisville.

Numerous state legislatures across the country are debating ways to address gun violence. A shooting in downtown Louisville this week was the 15th mass killing of the year in the U.S. in which four or more people were killed other than the perpetrator. That is the most during the first 100 days of a calendar year since 2009.

The U.S. is sharply divided over what steps, if any, to take in the face of violence that involves firearms. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an expected Republican presidential candidate who visited Michigan last week, signed a bill this month that allows people in his state to carry concealed firearms without a permit, and without training or a background check. It takes effect July 1.

National News

Associated Press

2 plead guilty to charges stemming from inmate assault

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) — Two former correctional officers at an eastern Kentucky prison have pleaded guilty to charges related to the assault of a restrained inmate, authorities said. James D. Benish, 36, and Randy L. Nickell, 54, admitted that they witnessed fellow officers assault a nonviolent inmate who was lying face down in a […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Law enforcement officers stand outside a school housing an educational program called Starts...

Associated Press

Teens charged in fatal school shooting get separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa teenagers charged in a shooting at a Des Moines school will be tried separately so one of the teens can testify in defense of the other. A judge ruled this week that the trials of Preston Walls, 18, and Bravon Tukes, 19, should be separated so Walls could […]

9 hours ago

JordanDonica, foreground left, Phillipa Soo, background center, and Andrew Burnap appear during a p...

Associated Press

With ‘Camelot,’ a legendary fight director exits the fray

NEW YORK (AP) — In a hushed and empty Broadway theater, two men appear onstage in street clothes, each wielding fearsome-looking broad swords. One lunges at the other, who quickly strikes back. They exchange a flurry of slices and counter-slices, with the screech of metal on metal. Watching it with a smile is B.H. Barry, […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Threatening graffiti is seen on the exterior of Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, ...

Associated Press

Man pleads not guilty in anti-abortion office firebombing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man accused of firebombing a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion group’s office has pleaded not guilty. Investigators believe Hridindu Roychowdhury, of Madison, threw two Molotov cocktails into the Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action last May. He entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to one count of attempting to cause damage by […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Debate resumes on Nebraska bill to ban trans care for minors

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have begun a second round of debate on a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors that has proved to be so contentious, it’s led opponents filibuster every single bill before the Nebraska Legislature since late February. That effort has largely hamstrung the body’s work. While lawmakers have […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Ri...

Associated Press

Amazon’s Jassy says AI will be a ‘big deal’ for company

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy signaled confidence that the company will get costs under control in his annual shareholder letter, where he also noted the tech giant was “spending heavily” on AI tools that have gained popularity in recent months. In the letter, Jassy described 2022 as “one of the harder macroeconomic […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Whitmer signs stricter background check, safe storage bills