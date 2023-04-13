Close
California Senate session relocated due to ‘credible threat’

Apr 13, 2023, 9:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A “credible threat” forced California senators out of the Capitol and into a new location for their Thursday session, officials said.

State senators and their staff members were notified about the threat involving the building in an email from Senate Secretary Erika Contreras.

“The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol,” Contreras wrote. “The CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation.”

The California Highway Patrol, which serves as the state police, did not provide more details when reached by The Associated Press.

Contreras said the session has been moved to another state building nearby. The session, set to start at 9 a.m., was delayed by 45 minutes. She instructed staff who had not yet arrived at work to stay home and told those already in their offices to remain in place.

Leaders of the state Assembly have not commented.

Outside the Capitol on Thursday business appeared to go on as usual, with a rally taking place and people walking around the park that surrounds the building.

