Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations

Apr 13, 2023, 11:10 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Airlines canceled about two dozen flights in its namesake state Thursday because of an ash cloud from a volcano in Russia, the Seattle-based airline said in a statement.

The ash cloud is from Shiveluch Volcano, the airline said. About 23 flights to, from and within Alaska were canceled as of early Thursday.

“We continue to monitor the ash cloud, and depending on its location, movement and timing, we might need to cancel additional flights,” the statement said. It encouraged travelers to check the status of their flights online.

Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka Peninsula’s most active volcanoes, started erupting early Tuesday, spewing ash more than 300 miles (500 kilometers) northwest. Several Russian villages were covered in grey volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years.

On Wednesday, the eruption sent an ash cloud more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) into the air. The volcano is located about 1,772 miles (2,772 kilometers) east of Anchorage.

Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and has been used as an industrial abrasive. The powdered rock can cause a jet engine to shut down.

National News

Associated Press

Judge who sentenced Parkland shooter removed from other case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The judge who oversaw the sentencing of the Parkland massacre gunman was removed from another death penalty murder case Thursday by the Florida Supreme Court, which agreed she showed unfair sympathy for prosecutors in the Parkland school shooting case. The court removed Judge Elizabeth Scherer from overseeing any post-conviction proceedings for […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Funerals set for most of Louisville’s bank shooting victims

Funeral arrangements were disclosed Thursday for most of the five bank employees killed this week in Louisville, Kentucky, as the city continues to grieve the victims of one of the latest U.S. mass shootings. As obituaries were posted online, more details surfaced about the lives of the employees killed Monday at Old National Bank. They […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyer: Man died in filthy jail cell, criminal probe needed

ATLANTA (AP) — A man being held in the psychiatric wing of a Georgia jail died in a filthy cell with a severe bedbug infestation after jail staff did nothing to address his deteriorating health, his family’s lawyer said Thursday. The lawyer is requesting a criminal investigation. Lashawn Thompson was arrested June 12 on a […]

14 hours ago

People work to protect homes into the night along 1700 South in Salt Lake City from the rising flow...

Associated Press

Snowmelt leads to heavy flooding from Southwest to Rockies

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A rapid spring snowmelt after an unusually wet winter is unleashing flooding from the Southwest to the Rockies, causing residents there and in the Upper Midwest to stock up on sandbags amid surging creeks and rivers. In Flagstaff, Arizona, neighbors on one street have been working side by side since Tuesday […]

14 hours ago

FILE - A banner that activists have raised above their main campsite is shown in the South River Fo...

Associated Press

UNC students protest decision to ban ‘Cop City’ activist

Students at North Carolina’s flagship public university walked out of class Thursday to protest school officials’ decision to ban a law school student from campus after she was charged with domestic terrorism last month following a violent protest over a planned Atlanta-area police and firefighter training center that activists derisively call “Cop City.” University of […]

14 hours ago

FILE - A body is taken from the scene where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility in...

Associated Press

High-capacity magazine supplier sued in FedEx mass shooting

The son of a man killed in a 2021 mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility filed a federal lawsuit Thursday with two of the survivors against the distributor of the 60-round magazine used by the gunman, alleging the use of reckless marketing tactics targeting young men at risk for violent behavior. The lawsuit — […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations