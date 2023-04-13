Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Environmentalists: Wasted gas hurts climate, state revenue

Apr 13, 2023, 3:31 PM

FILE - A flare burns at Venture Global LNG in Cameron, La., April 21, 2022. Louisiana lost more tha...

FILE - A flare burns at Venture Global LNG in Cameron, La., April 21, 2022. Louisiana lost more than $82 million worth of natural gas in 2019 due to leaks, venting or flaring at production sites according to a study released Thursday, April 13, 2023, by an environmental group and government watchdog organizations. The Environmental Defense Fund’s report said state fossil fuel producers wasted more than 27 billion cubic feet of gas in 2019. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Martha Irvine, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana lost more than $82 million worth of natural gas in 2019 due to leaks, venting or flaring at production sites, according to a study released Thursday by an environmental group and government watchdog organizations.

The Environmental Defense Fund’s report said state fossil fuel producers wasted more than 27 billion cubic feet (760 million cubic meters) of gas in 2019. It’s an economic loss for the state, the report said, estimating the tax and royalty revenue lost to state government that year at $2.5 million. The report also said it was an environmental hazard because methane, a major component of natural gas, is a contributor to climate change.

More than 81% of wasted gas was from leaks. Less than 1% was from purposeful venting, and 19% was lost by flaring. Releasing gas by venting small amounts or by burning it is done for a variety of possible reasons involving safety and economics.

“That’s enough lost gas to meet more than 2/3 of residential natural gas demand in the state for a year,” a statement accompanying the report said.

The research was done by Synapse Energy Economics Inc., a consulting firm that lists various environmental groups and municipal, state and federal agencies among its clients.

The report comes as the federal Environmental Protection Agency considers rules aimed at preventing gas releases, including inspection requirements for well sites. The state also is setting in motion a process for developing rules to deal with the issues, said Patrick Courreges, spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources.

That includes what other oil and gas producing states are adopting and seeing how those regulations might work in Louisiana. Courreges, while not commenting on the accuracy of the report’s figures, said reducing gas emissions is a department goal.

“We’d rather keep it in the pipes and send it somewhere doing work,” he said in a telephone interview.

State and federal authorities also have stepped up efforts to address leaks from “orphan wells” — non-producing, abandoned well sites that are still leaking contaminants.

Two watchdog groups joined the Environmental Defense Fund in calling for policies to address the issue.

“Outdated policies keep billions of dollars’ worth of natural gas from getting to market at a time when budgets are tight and energy security is important as ever,” Autumn Hanna, vice president at Taxpayers for Common Sense, said in a statement issued by the fund.

“When the industry is allowed to waste natural gas, it robs the state of important tax revenue, which then has to be made up through other taxes or else leave the state without the revenue it needs to fund critical programs,” added Jan Moller of the Louisiana Budget Project.

National News

Llano resident Emily Decker protests outside a Llano County Commissioner's Court meeting at the Lla...

Associated Press

Texas county roiled by book ban considered closing libraries

Leaders in a rural Texas county held a special meeting Thursday but drew back from the drastic option of shutting their public library system rather than heeding a federal judge’s order to return books to the shelves on themes ranging from teen sexuality and gender to bigotry and race. Following public comments both for and […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola, center, carries a box from his desk following adjournment of the l...

Associated Press

Thousands to lose aid under Iowa bill backed by lawmakers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thousands of Iowa residents would be expected to lose Medicaid and food stamp benefits under a bill given final legislative approval Thursday and sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The state House approved the bill, which would change eligibility requirements and require more checks that people qualify for benefits, ultimately resulting […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Post-Parkland, Florida OKs easier path for death penalty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will soon no longer require unanimous jury recommendations for judges to impose death-penalty sentences under a bill the Legislature approved Thursday, a reaction to the life sentence handed to the man who massacred 17 people at a Parkland high school. The House passed the bill on a 80-30 vote. It […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa man pleads guilty in Arizona election threats case

PHOENIX (AP) — An Iowa man pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening two Arizona officials in messages that mentioned discredited allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. Federal prosecutors said 64-year-old Mark Rissi of Hiawatha left voicemail messages targeting Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, both Republicans. Rissi pleaded guilty to […]

19 hours ago

FILE - A display Discord stands at the company's booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in Sa...

Associated Press

What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The chatting app Discord, which is one of the most popular ways gamers communicate online, finds itself at the center of an investigation into the leak of classified documents about the war in Ukraine. The investigation is unfolding as Discord makes an ambitious push to recruit more users and expand the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced Thursday to eight months in federal prison for his role in the insurrection and storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Howard Adams, 62, of Edgewater, Florida, was sentenced in federal court in the District of Columbia, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Environmentalists: Wasted gas hurts climate, state revenue