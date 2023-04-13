Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Iowa man pleads guilty in Arizona election threats case

Apr 13, 2023, 4:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — An Iowa man pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening two Arizona officials in messages that mentioned discredited allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said 64-year-old Mark Rissi of Hiawatha left voicemail messages targeting Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, both Republicans.

Rissi pleaded guilty to two counts of making a threatening interstate communication. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Prosecutors said Rissi’s message for Hickman was left Sept. 27, 2021, three days after a technology firm called Cyber Ninjas released a report alleging a wide range of election improprieties in Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix area. Experts said the report, which was commissioned by Republican leaders of the state Senate, was riddled with errors, bias and flawed methodology.

More than two months later, as Brnovich was under pressure from election deniers to charge people with election fraud, prosecutors say Rissi left another message telling him to “do your job” and threatening violence.

The Justice Department has charged at least two others with threatening election officials in Arizona, where supporters of former President Donald Trump have focused anger over his loss.

National News

Llano resident Emily Decker protests outside a Llano County Commissioner's Court meeting at the Lla...

Associated Press

Texas county roiled by book ban considered closing libraries

Leaders in a rural Texas county held a special meeting Thursday but drew back from the drastic option of shutting their public library system rather than heeding a federal judge’s order to return books to the shelves on themes ranging from teen sexuality and gender to bigotry and race. Following public comments both for and […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola, center, carries a box from his desk following adjournment of the l...

Associated Press

Thousands to lose aid under Iowa bill backed by lawmakers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thousands of Iowa residents would be expected to lose Medicaid and food stamp benefits under a bill given final legislative approval Thursday and sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The state House approved the bill, which would change eligibility requirements and require more checks that people qualify for benefits, ultimately resulting […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Post-Parkland, Florida OKs easier path for death penalty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will soon no longer require unanimous jury recommendations for judges to impose death-penalty sentences under a bill the Legislature approved Thursday, a reaction to the life sentence handed to the man who massacred 17 people at a Parkland high school. The House passed the bill on a 80-30 vote. It […]

20 hours ago

FILE - A display Discord stands at the company's booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in Sa...

Associated Press

What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The chatting app Discord, which is one of the most popular ways gamers communicate online, finds itself at the center of an investigation into the leak of classified documents about the war in Ukraine. The investigation is unfolding as Discord makes an ambitious push to recruit more users and expand the […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced Thursday to eight months in federal prison for his role in the insurrection and storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Howard Adams, 62, of Edgewater, Florida, was sentenced in federal court in the District of Columbia, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline

MIAMI (AP) — A nurse who previously worked at a Florida outpatient surgical center has been convicted of stealing fentanyl and replacing the powerful pain medication with saline. Catherine Shannon Dunton, 54, pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with a consumer product in Fort Pierce federal court, according to court records. She faces up to 10 […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Iowa man pleads guilty in Arizona election threats case