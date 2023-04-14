Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as US inflation cools

Apr 13, 2023, 10:35 PM

A person walks past in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a sec...

A person walks past in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, April 14, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday after U.S. inflation eased in March and China reported unexpectedly strong exports. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Friday after United States inflation eased in March and China reported unexpectedly strong exports.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul advanced. Hong Kong was unchanged. Oil prices rose.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.3% on Thursday after U.S. inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than expected.

Asian markets were “taking cues from a solid rally on Wall Street,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.3% to 3,329.38 after customs data Thursday showed China’s March exports rose 14.8% over a year earlier, rebounding from a decline in January and February.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1% to 28,449.50. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong held steady at 20,344.11.

The Kospi in Seoul, South Korea, advanced 0.6% to 2,578.41 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 0.5% higher at 7,359.10.

New Zealand declined while Singapore and Jakarta gained. Indian markets were closed for a holiday.

Traders hope signs that stubbornly high inflation is weakening might prompt the Federal Reserve and other central banks to postpone or scale back plans for interest rate hikes to cool business and consumer activity.

Government data Thursday showed prices paid to U.S. producers rose 2.7% over a year earlier, the smallest gain in more than two years.

On Wednesday, separate data showed consumer inflation slowed to 5% from February’s 6%.

Another report Thursday said slightly more American workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, though the job market has remained resilient.

The S&P 500 gained to 4,146.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% to 34,029.69, and the Nasdaq jumped 2% to 12,166.27.

Notes from the Fed’s March 21-22 meeting showed members agreed its next rate hike would be one-quarter percentage point instead of a half-point.

Some traders are betting the Fed might keep its benchmark lending rate steady at its May meeting.

Others expect the U.S. central bank to start cutting rates as early as mid-year to shore up the economy. Fed officials have said they expect at least one more increase this year and then for the benchmark rate to stay elevated through at least early 2024.

Big U.S. companies are starting to tell investors how much they earned during the first three months of the year.

Expectations are low. Forecasts call for the sharpest drop in earnings since the pandemic was pummeling the economy in 2020.

The biggest banks are due to start reporting results following a flurry of anxiety about the industry after two high-profile failures in the United States and one in Switzerland. That stirred fears banks were cracking under the strain of rate hikes. Regulators appear to have soothed that unease by promising more lending to institutions and other steps if needed.

Notes from the Fed meeting said its staff economists see such weakness potentially causing a mild recession later this year.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 36 cents to $82.52 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.10 on Thursday to $82.16. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gained 31 cents to $86.40 per barrel in London. It lost $1.24 the previous session to $86.09.

The dollar fell to 132.50 yen from Thursday’s 132.77 yen. The euro gained to $1.1068 from $1.1046.

World

Holocaust survivor Tova Gutstein, 90, who lived in the Warsaw Ghetto as a child, poses for a photo ...

Associated Press

Warsaw Ghetto uprising survivor honored on 80th anniversary

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tova Gutstein was born in Warsaw the year Adolf Hitler took power in Germany. She was 10 years old when the Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto launched the first act of collective defiance against the Nazis in Europe. Now 90, she is among the few remaining witnesses of the ghetto uprising — […]

1 day ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the Windsor Bar and Restaurant in Dundalk, Ireland, Wednesday, April ...

Associated Press

Warmly welcomed, ‘Cousin Joe’ jokes of staying in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — In Ireland this week, well wishers have lined the streets to catch a mere glimpse of President Joe Biden. Photos of his smiling face are plastered on shop windows and one admirer held a sign that read: “2024 – Make Joe President Again.” No wonder Biden keeps joking about sticking around. Back […]

1 day ago

FILE - In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, House Foreign Affairs Committee Ch...

Associated Press

China sanctions US Congress member for Taiwan visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China sanctioned a United States lawmaker Thursday for his visit to Taiwan, saying he violated the “One China” principle that says Beijing has sovereignty over the island. The mainland’s ruling Communist Party says Taiwan, which split from the mainland in 1949 amid a civil war, must be reunited with China by […]

1 day ago

FILE - Migrants with life jackets provided by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and ...

Associated Press

UN rights chief seeks help for surge in central Med migrants

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has called for an expansion in regular migration channels and search-and-rescue operations after a “steep increase” in the number of migrants and asylum-seekers making risky attempts to cross the central Mediterranean to Europe. Volker Türk called for solidarity with Italy, which has traditionally received most of the […]

1 day ago

President Joe Biden talks with reporters after meetsing with Irish President Michael Higgins at Ara...

Associated Press

Biden says nothing of ‘great consequence’ in Petagon leaks

DUBLIN (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said while he was concerned that sensitive government documents had been leaked, “there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of great consequence.” It was the first time Biden has commented publicly about the release of Pentagon documents that were posted on several social media sites. […]

1 day ago

U.S. Sergeant Jonathan Armitage from Pennsylvania launches a Javelin shoulder-launched anti-tank mi...

Associated Press

US displays firepower in combat drills with Philippines

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines (AP) — U.S. and Filipino forces on Thursday blasted vehicles with anti-tank missiles in combat-readiness drills in the Philippines that are part of a show of American firepower that has alarmed China. The long-time treaty allies are holding their largest joint military exercises called Balikatan — Tagalog for shoulder-to-shoulder — in decades. […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as US inflation cools