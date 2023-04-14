Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US retail sales fall 1% amid high inflation, rising rates

Apr 14, 2023, 5:39 AM

Clothes are displayed at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. ...

Clothes are displayed at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. On Friday, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for March. In February, retail sales slipped 0.4% after jumping a revised 3.2% in January. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans cut their spending at retail stores and restaurants in March for the second straight month, a sign consumers are becoming more cautious after a burst of spending in January.

Retail sales dropped 1% in March from February, a sharper decline than the 0.2% fall in the previous month. Lower sales of autos, electronics, and at home and garden stores drove the decline. The data isn’t adjusted for inflation, which rose only slightly last month.

The decline in sales adds to other recent evidence that the economy is cooling as consumers grapple with higher interest rates and the impact of a year-long bout of elevated inflation. Companies are have ticked up.

In addition, economists are closely watching to see if banks pull back on lending in the wake of the collapse of two large banks last month. Many smaller banks have lost deposits to larger competitors, which could force them to offer fewer loans to consumers and businesses That could further weaken growth.

Last month, sales fell 3% at gas stations, a drop mostly driven by lower prices. Sales increased by a strong 1.9% at online stores, and ticked up 0.1% at restaurants and bars.

On Wednesday, minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March 21-22 meeting revealed that the central bank’s staff economists are now forecasting a “mild recession” later this year, in large part because the potential for a reduction in lending weigh on growth.

Still, consumers could rebound in coming months as businesses are adding jobs and wages have been rising at a historically rapid pace. Economists at Bank of America have calculated that smaller tax refunds in March likely held back spending last month.

In an analysis of card spending by its customers, Bank of America found that spending in many areas rebounded in late March, including for airline tickets, entertainment, dining out, and groceries.

National News

People attend a news conference on Lake Mead at Hoover Dam, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, near Boulder C...

Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What might Colorado River cuts mean for states?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration floated two ideas this week to reduce water usage from the dwindling Colorado River, which supplies 40 million people. The 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) river is a lifeline for seven U.S. states, dozens of Native American tribes, and two states in Mexico. It irrigates nearly 5.5 million acres (about 2.2 million […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following ...

Associated Press

DeSantis signs 6-week abortion ban in closed-door ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, giving the Republican a major conservative policy victory as he prepares to launch an expected presidential candidacy. DeSantis signed the measure late Thursday night in a private ceremony without fanfare, hours after the Republican-dominated statehouse […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Dawn Muslim call to prayer broadcast OK’d in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Minneapolis will allow broadcasts of the Muslim call to prayer at all hours, becoming the first major U.S. city to allow the announcement or “adhan” to be heard over speakers five times a day, year-round. The Minneapolis City Council unanimously agreed Thursday to amend the city’s noise ordinance, which had prevented […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

America’s first heroes: Revolutionary War soldiers reburied

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The 12 U.S. soldiers died in a pine forest in South Carolina in 1780, their bodies hastily buried beneath a thin layer of soil as their comrades fled from the British who appeared ready to put a quick and brutal end to the American Experiment. But later this month, the carefully […]

8 hours ago

FILE People march through downtown Amarillo to protest a lawsuit to ban the abortion drug mifeprist...

Geoff Mulvihill, Associated Press

Latest ruling on pill shifts US abortion landscape again

A federal appeals court has kept an abortion pill available, clarifying the U.S. abortion landscape but not settling it.

8 hours ago

Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Multiple...

Associated Press

Big Indiana plastics fire is fully extinguished, mayor says

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A major industrial fire fueled by tons of scrap plastics in an Indiana city has been fully extinguished, although an evacuation order for people living nearby remains in place, the city’s mayor said. Richmond Mayor Dave Snow tweeted Thursday night that the fire chief of the eastern Indiana city had informed […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

US retail sales fall 1% amid high inflation, rising rates