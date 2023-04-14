Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Attorney: Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher was depressed

Apr 14, 2023, 8:46 AM

FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport News, ...

FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport News, Va. The mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his teacher at Richneck Elementary had a series of miscarriages and post-partum depression in the year before the shooting, her attorney said Friday, April 14, 2023, after she was arraigned on charges of child neglect and failing to secure the handgun her son used in the shooting. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his teacher had a series of miscarriages and post-partum depression in the year before the shooting, her attorney said Friday, after she was arraigned on charges of child neglect and failing to secure the handgun her son used in the shooting.

Police say the boy fired a single shot at his first-grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner, on Jan. 6, striking her in the left hand and chest. She spent two weeks in the hospital and has had four surgeries since the shooting.

The Associated Press is not identifying the mother to shield the identity of her son. A grand jury indicted the mother this week, and she was released on a $5,000 bond after turning herself in Thursday.

The 25-year-old woman appeared somber and stood with her hands clasped behind her back as the two charges against her were read in Newport News Circuit Court. She did not speak except to say “no, sir” in response to a question from the judge. After the hearing, she quickly walked away from a scrum of reporters and TV cameras without commenting.

Her attorney, James Ellenson, said his client wants to reach a plea agreement with prosecutors and hopes they will consider what he called “mitigating circumstances.” He cited a number of miscarriages the woman had, including one following an ectopic pregnancy that resulted in a hospital stay in January 2022. An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a pregnancy develops outside the uterus, often in a fallopian tube. Ellenson said the miscarriages resulted in post-partum depression.

“We’re looking forward to working collaboratively with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to resolve the charges,” Ellenson said, adding that he is hoping for “something that is fair, something that is just.”

Ellenson has requested a trial before a judge instead of a jury. A trial date of Aug. 15 has been set.

The felony neglect charge is punishable by up to five years in prison. The misdemeanor charge of recklessly storing a firearm is punishable by up to one year in jail.

Ellenson has said the mother believed her gun, which was legally purchased, was secured on a top shelf in her closet and had a trigger lock. It is unclear how the boy got the gun and was able to take it to school on the day of the shooting.

Zwerner filed a ignoring multiple warnings from teachers and others in the hours before the shooting that the boy had a gun.

The city prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that it is investigating whether the “actions or omissions” of any school employees could lead to criminal charges.

Ellenson said the boy has an “acute disability” and was under a care plan that included his mother, father or grandfather accompanying him to class every day. The week of the shooting was the first when a parent was not in class with him.

National News

FILE - Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks before during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs ...

Associated Press

Montana GOP seeks to bar 3rd parties from key US Senate race

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Libertarians lined up with Democrats on Friday against a proposal that would effectively Republicans try to consolidate opposition to incumbent Jon Tester in a race pivotal for control of the Senate. Republicans want to alter the 2024 Senate primary in Montana so that only the top two candidates, no matter their […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counterprotest during a rally in favor of a ban ...

Associated Press

Missouri rules part of rapid push to limit trans health care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The push to restrict health care for transgender people has expanded beyond children, with Missouri placing new limits on gender-affirming care for both adults and minors. The restrictions highlight how rapidly states’ efforts targeting the rights of transgender people have grown this year, despite new obstacles from the courts and […]

12 hours ago

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Avia...

Associated Press

Boeing Max production could be slowed by issue with parts

Boeing said Thursday that production and delivery of a “significant number” of its 737 Max planes could be delayed because of questions about a supplier’s work on the fuselages.

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado governor to sign abortion, transgender care bills

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to sign a set of health care bills Friday afternoon to enshrine access to abortion and gender-affirming procedures and medications, as the Democrat-led state tries to make itself a safe haven for its neighbors, whose Republican leaders are restricting care. The goal of the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special leg...

Associated Press

Latest abortion pill ruling could hit some safe havens hard

For California, New York and some other states trying to position themselves as safe havens for those seeking abortions, a federal court ruling this week could be a setback, adding barriers to obtaining one of the two drugs usually used in combination to end pregnancies with medication. A ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court […]

12 hours ago

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, second from left, answers questions from reporters during...

Associated Press

Suspect in Cash App founder killing makes court appearance

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The 38-year-old tech consultant charged with the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee made his first appearance in a San Francisco courtroom Friday but did not enter a plea. Nima Momeni, who police say knew Lee, is now scheduled to be arraigned April 25. The judge ordered Momeni held in […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Attorney: Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher was depressed