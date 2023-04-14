Bicyclist injured after being hit by car in Kirkland

Kirkland police are investigating an injury crash involving a bicyclist and a car that occurred around midnight Friday in the 11700 block of eastbound Northeast 85th Street. The street was closed at the crash scene but has since reopened.

The bicyclist was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to authorities. The degree of injuries is unknown but may be “life-changing,” according to police.

Initially, there was confusion as to whether the crash was a hit-and-run because the driver involved continued up the street to find a safe place to pull over, according to police.

There is no bike lane on the street where the crash happened. Police said the driver is cooperating and had no signs of being impaired.

3 arrested in connection to fentanyl-related death of 5-year-old girl

Semi-trucks destroyed in fire in Everett

Several semi-trailers were destroyed in a fire in Everett early Friday.

At around 4:40 a.m., Everett firefighters were called to Value Village at 6220 Evergreen Way. Crews arrived to find several semi-trailers burning next to the store.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames and kept the fire from spreading to the building. Three trailers were burned.

Members of the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was hurt.

Jewelry store robbed for $5,000 in Bothell

Bothell police are investigating an early morning burglary at Bothell Jewelers & Collectibles on April 14.

Rachman Cantrell, the owner of the jewelry and antique store, told KIRO 7 it was a “rough guess” that $5,000 worth of goods were stolen, including jewelry, chains, and a variety of other items.

911 calls reached dispatchers at 1:44 a.m. Friday, according to Bothell Police.

Officers saw two suspects wearing all-black clothing with blue face masks, including one who was possibly armed with a knife.

The two fled in an Audi, which was later discovered to have been stolen from Auburn. The two suspects in this latest burglary have not been arrested, according to Bothell Police.

