Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Bicyclist injured after being hit by car in Kirkland

Apr 14, 2023, 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:37 pm

kirkland...

Bicyclist hit in the 11700 block of eastbound Northeast 85th Street. (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

Kirkland police are investigating an injury crash involving a bicyclist and a car that occurred around midnight Friday in the 11700 block of eastbound Northeast 85th Street. The street was closed at the crash scene but has since reopened.

The bicyclist was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to authorities. The degree of injuries is unknown but may be “life-changing,” according to police.

Initially, there was confusion as to whether the crash was a hit-and-run because the driver involved continued up the street to find a safe place to pull over, according to police.

There is no bike lane on the street where the crash happened. Police said the driver is cooperating and had no signs of being impaired.

3 arrested in connection to fentanyl-related death of 5-year-old girl

Semi-trucks destroyed in fire in Everett

Several semi-trailers were destroyed in a fire in Everett early Friday.

At around 4:40 a.m., Everett firefighters were called to Value Village at 6220 Evergreen Way. Crews arrived to find several semi-trailers burning next to the store.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames and kept the fire from spreading to the building. Three trailers were burned.

Members of the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was hurt.

Jewelry store robbed for $5,000 in Bothell

Bothell police are investigating an early morning burglary at Bothell Jewelers & Collectibles on April 14.

Rachman Cantrell, the owner of the jewelry and antique store, told KIRO 7 it was a “rough guess” that $5,000 worth of goods were stolen, including jewelry, chains, and a variety of other items.

911 calls reached dispatchers at 1:44 a.m. Friday, according to Bothell Police.

Officers saw two suspects wearing all-black clothing with blue face masks, including one who was possibly armed with a knife.

The two fled in an Audi, which was later discovered to have been stolen from Auburn. The two suspects in this latest burglary have not been arrested, according to Bothell Police.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Crime Blotter

drug bust...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Seattle drug bust uncovers large volumes of cash, narcotics, guns

Seattle Police Detective Judinna Gulpan believes officers made a key arrest for hindering the region's ever-growing drug trafficking problem.

2 days ago

Burien police officer hurt...

MyNorthwest Staff

King County deputy hurt during car chase in Burien

A King County deputy was hurt after a chase in Burien on Monday. Police say an officer tried pulling over a driver, but the man drove off.

5 days ago

shooting...

L.B. Gilbert

16-year-old dead after shooting at Parkland apartment, 1 other injured

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Parkland Wednesday evening.

9 days ago

Auburn crash...

L.B. Gilbert

1 dead, 3 injured in rollover crash into Auburn home

One person is dead, and three others are critically injured, from a car accident that crashed into a home Wednesday morning in Auburn.

10 days ago

green lake...

Bill Kaczaraba

Man, two women arrested for assault near Green Lake

A 21-year-old man and 20-year-old and 19-year-old women were arrested for robbery near Green Lake Monday afternoon.

11 days ago

robbed...

MyNorthwest Staff

Tacoma cannabis dispensary robbed after vehicle crashes into front door

The business' alarm was triggered at 5:14 a.m. when one of the cars crashed into the front doors.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Bicyclist injured after being hit by car in Kirkland