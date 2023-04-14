Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Son gets life in drive-thru hit that killed mob-linked dad

Apr 14, 2023, 2:26 PM | Updated: 2:50 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man will spend the rest of his life in prison after hiring a hitman to kill his father, a reputed Mafia associate gunned down at a McDonald’s drive-thru in what prosecutors called a scheme to control a real estate empire built from mob money.

Anthony Zottola Sr. blotted away tears at sentencing Friday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. Audible sobs filled the courtroom as his sister and brother addressed him, the culmination of a wrenching family drama that the judge said was difficult to fathom.

Welling with emotion, his sister Deborah Ann Zottola, spoke lovingly of her brother even as she talked of the pain of losing their father.

“I won’t dig you a deeper grave. I will continue praying for you … but please pray for me,” she said, lamenting that Friday would be the last time she would be in the same room with both brothers.

A jury last fall found Zottola and an accomplice, Himen Ross, guilty in a murder-for-hire plot that prosecutors said went wrong several times before it finally led to the death of the victim, Sylvester Zottola, 71.

The first attack occurred in September of 2017, when a stranger floored the then-70-year-old with a punch to the face outside his Bronx home. Two months later a gunman shot at Sylvester Zottola as he drove on an expressway. In late December of that same year, three men broke into his home and struck him on the head with a gun, repeatedly stabbed him and slashed his throat. He survived.

The following October, he was shot to death by Ross at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx while waiting for a cup of coffee.

Prosecutors said Anthony Zottola Sr. also tried unsuccessfully to have his brother, Salvatore, killed.

In July of 2018, a gunman shot Salvatore Zottola in the head, chest and hand outside of his home. He survived.

In court, Salvatore Zottola fought back tears.

“Why?” he asked his brother from across the room. “Dad gave you everything. You had everything in life.”

The judge also tried to fathom the motive, concluding that it was all about greed and financial gain.

“There was a lot to go around … The defendant wanted more than that,” said U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez, adding that Zottola showed little remorse for “the unimaginable horror he caused his family.”

Zottola spoke briefly before the judge handed down his sentence, telling the court how he missed his wife and three children.

Authorities said Anthony Zottola Sr. managed properties for his father’s real estate business, which consisted of multifamily rental properties valued in the tens of millions of dollars. Prosecutors alleged the business was built on illegal gambling proceeds connected to the mob.

“Over the course of more than a year, the elderly victim, Sylvester Zottola, was stalked, beaten, and stabbed, never knowing who orchestrated the attacks. It was his own son, who was so determined to control the family’s lucrative real estate business, that he hired a gang of hit men to murder his father,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said after the sentencing.

In addition to the mandatory life sentences, Zottola and Ross were each sentenced to additional 112 years — which represents the combined ages of his father, 71, and brother, 41, when they were shot.

Six other men have pleaded guilty for their parts in the murder-for-hire scheme. Four of the men were sentenced to prison time ranging from 16 years to 20 years. Two others are awaiting sentencing.

National News

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counterprotest during a rally in favor of a ban ...

Associated Press

Transgender adults brace for treatment cutoffs in Missouri

Ellie Bridgman spent her Thursday night shift at a local gas station in Union, Missouri, planning for the day she’ll lose access to gender-affirming treatments the transgender and nonbinary 23-year-old credits with making “life worth living.” A first-of-its-kind emergency rule introduced this week by Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey will impose numerous restrictions on […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Grand jury indicts Alaska illustrator on threat charges

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Alaska children’s book illustrator on charges of terroristic threatening after authorities said he posted around the capital city transphobic notes that referenced shooting children. Thursday’s indictment against Mitchell Thomas Watley, 47, was announced by the state Department of Law on Friday. Watley is scheduled for […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Video: Police shoot man after responding to wrong address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern New Mexico on Friday released body camera footage of police officers opening fire and killing a homeowner after they showed up at the wrong address in response to domestic violence call. The video released by the Farmington Police Department — just over a week after the April 5 […]

18 hours ago

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland attends an event to celebrate the designation of the Avi Kwa Ame Nat...

Associated Press

On Nevada trip, Haaland celebrates ‘new era’ of conservation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined members of Nevada’s congressional delegation and tribal leaders on Friday to celebrate Avi Kwa Ame, the state’s newly designated national monument, saying the recognition of the desert mountain heralds a “new era” of environmental conservation in which the federal government and tribal nations will work […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

3 killed in Texas freeway shootings tied to biker gangs

HOUSTON (AP) — Three people were killed and another was injured Friday in two separate freeway shootings near and north of Houston involving motorcyclists believed to be connected to outlaw motorcycle gangs, authorities said. The first shooting took place at around 11 a.m. on Interstate 45 in the Houston suburb of Spring, according to the […]

18 hours ago

FILE - People hug during a "Value Them Both" watch party after a question involving a constitutiona...

Associated Press

Gov. vetoes Kansas bill on live deliveries during abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill on Friday that could have penalized doctors accused of not providing enough care to infants delivered during certain kinds of abortion procedures. In a statement on her website, Kelly, a Democrat, called the legislation “misleading and unnecessary.” The legislation could have subjected doctors to […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Son gets life in drive-thru hit that killed mob-linked dad