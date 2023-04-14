Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Montana lawmakers pass bill to ban social media app TikTok

Apr 14, 2023, 3:28 PM

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple ...

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Montana lawmakers were expected to take a big step forward Thursday, April 13, 2023 on a bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state. It's a move that’s bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers gave final passage Friday to a bill banning the social media app TikTok from operating in the state, a move that’s bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America many national lawmakers have envisioned.

The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte for his consideration.

The state House voted 54-43 to pass the bill, which goes further than prohibitions in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit TikTok on government devices. Montana already bans the app on state-owned devices.

TikTok spokesprson Brooke Oberwetter said in a statement that “We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach.”

The bill’s supporters “have admitted that they have no feasible plan for operationalizing this attempt to censor American voices and that the bill’s constitutionality will be decided by the courts,” Oberwetter said.

TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, has been under intense scrutiny over concerns it could hand over user data to the Chinese government or push pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation on the platform. Leaders at the FBI, CIA and numerous lawmakers of both parties have raised those concerns but have not presented any evidence that it has happened.

Supporters of a ban point to two Chinese laws that compel companies in the country to cooperate with the government on state intelligence work.

TikTok has said its servers containing information on U.S. users are in Texas.

National News

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counterprotest during a rally in favor of a ban ...

Associated Press

Transgender adults brace for treatment cutoffs in Missouri

Ellie Bridgman spent her Thursday night shift at a local gas station in Union, Missouri, planning for the day she’ll lose access to gender-affirming treatments the transgender and nonbinary 23-year-old credits with making “life worth living.” A first-of-its-kind emergency rule introduced this week by Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey will impose numerous restrictions on […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Grand jury indicts Alaska illustrator on threat charges

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Alaska children’s book illustrator on charges of terroristic threatening after authorities said he posted around the capital city transphobic notes that referenced shooting children. Thursday’s indictment against Mitchell Thomas Watley, 47, was announced by the state Department of Law on Friday. Watley is scheduled for […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Video: Police shoot man after responding to wrong address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern New Mexico on Friday released body camera footage of police officers opening fire and killing a homeowner after they showed up at the wrong address in response to domestic violence call. The video released by the Farmington Police Department — just over a week after the April 5 […]

19 hours ago

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland attends an event to celebrate the designation of the Avi Kwa Ame Nat...

Associated Press

On Nevada trip, Haaland celebrates ‘new era’ of conservation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined members of Nevada’s congressional delegation and tribal leaders on Friday to celebrate Avi Kwa Ame, the state’s newly designated national monument, saying the recognition of the desert mountain heralds a “new era” of environmental conservation in which the federal government and tribal nations will work […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

3 killed in Texas freeway shootings tied to biker gangs

HOUSTON (AP) — Three people were killed and another was injured Friday in two separate freeway shootings near and north of Houston involving motorcyclists believed to be connected to outlaw motorcycle gangs, authorities said. The first shooting took place at around 11 a.m. on Interstate 45 in the Houston suburb of Spring, according to the […]

19 hours ago

FILE - People hug during a "Value Them Both" watch party after a question involving a constitutiona...

Associated Press

Gov. vetoes Kansas bill on live deliveries during abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill on Friday that could have penalized doctors accused of not providing enough care to infants delivered alive during certain kinds of abortion procedures. In a statement on her website, Kelly, a Democrat, called the legislation “misleading and unnecessary.” The legislation could have subjected doctors […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Montana lawmakers pass bill to ban social media app TikTok