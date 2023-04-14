Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ohio governor postpones 3 more executions scheduled in 2023

Apr 14, 2023, 3:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine continued Ohio’s unofficial death penalty moratorium on Friday, postponing an additional three executions scheduled for this year.

DeWine, a Republican, attributed the need for the reprieves to the state’s ongoing inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies to carry out its lethal injection program. The state’s last execution was July 18, 2018, when Robert Van Hook was put to death for killing a man he met in a Cincinnati bar in 1985.

On Friday, DeWine postponed executions scheduled for August, September and October to three dates in 2026.

Two men remain scheduled for executions this year, the next being 1993 Lucasville prison riot.

The governor’s decision comes as momentum builds for Ohio to eliminate the death penalty altogether.

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers proposed legislation to do so last month and Republican Attorney General Dave Yost also has called for revisiting the policy, which he calls “broken.”

In his March 31 capital crimes report, Yost found that from 1981 through Dec. 31, 2022, 336 people received a combined 341 death sentences — yet only 56 of those sentences were ever carried out.

That’s as Ohio spends “millions and millions,” he said, to fund its death row and litigate capital cases that cost between two-and-a-half and five times as much as noncapital cases.

DeWine on Friday moved the execution of Jerome Henderson from Sept. 14, 2023, to Oct. 21, 2026. Henderson was convicted in 1985 of aggravated murder, burglary and attempted rape of Mary Acoff in Cincinnati.

DeWine also again moved the execution of James O’Neal from Aug. 16, 2023, to Aug. 19, 2026. O’Neal was sentenced to die in 1995 for killing his wife, Carol.

The governor again moved the execution of Melvin Bonnell from Oct. 18, 2023, to Nov. 18, 2026. Bonnell was sentenced to die for killing Robert Bunner in Bunner’s Cleveland apartment in 1987.

National News

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counterprotest during a rally in favor of a ban ...

Associated Press

Transgender adults brace for treatment cutoffs in Missouri

Ellie Bridgman spent her Thursday night shift at a local gas station in Union, Missouri, planning for the day she’ll lose access to gender-affirming treatments the transgender and nonbinary 23-year-old credits with making “life worth living.” A first-of-its-kind emergency rule introduced this week by Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey will impose numerous restrictions on […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Grand jury indicts Alaska illustrator on threat charges

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Alaska children’s book illustrator on charges of terroristic threatening after authorities said he posted around the capital city transphobic notes that referenced shooting children. Thursday’s indictment against Mitchell Thomas Watley, 47, was announced by the state Department of Law on Friday. Watley is scheduled for […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Video: Police shoot man after responding to wrong address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern New Mexico on Friday released body camera footage of police officers opening fire and killing a homeowner after they showed up at the wrong address in response to domestic violence call. The video released by the Farmington Police Department — just over a week after the April 5 […]

19 hours ago

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland attends an event to celebrate the designation of the Avi Kwa Ame Nat...

Associated Press

On Nevada trip, Haaland celebrates ‘new era’ of conservation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined members of Nevada’s congressional delegation and tribal leaders on Friday to celebrate Avi Kwa Ame, the state’s newly designated national monument, saying the recognition of the desert mountain heralds a “new era” of environmental conservation in which the federal government and tribal nations will work […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

3 killed in Texas freeway shootings tied to biker gangs

HOUSTON (AP) — Three people were killed and another was injured Friday in two separate freeway shootings near and north of Houston involving motorcyclists believed to be connected to outlaw motorcycle gangs, authorities said. The first shooting took place at around 11 a.m. on Interstate 45 in the Houston suburb of Spring, according to the […]

19 hours ago

FILE - People hug during a "Value Them Both" watch party after a question involving a constitutiona...

Associated Press

Gov. vetoes Kansas bill on live deliveries during abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill on Friday that could have penalized doctors accused of not providing enough care to infants delivered alive during certain kinds of abortion procedures. In a statement on her website, Kelly, a Democrat, called the legislation “misleading and unnecessary.” The legislation could have subjected doctors […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Ohio governor postpones 3 more executions scheduled in 2023