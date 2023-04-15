Close
West Virginia man accused of arson, murder in wildfire death

Apr 15, 2023, 8:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with murder after a forestry worker was killed trying to extinguish a fire the man is accused of setting.

The fire was reported on Tuesday night in the Tucker Hollow area of Fayette County. Overnight, the fire grew to consume several hundred acres. On Thursday, forester Cody Mullens was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting the fire.

The Division of Forestry was able to determine that the fire was intentionally set, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said Friday in a news release. The arson investigation led to the arrest of David A. Bass, of Kimberly.

In addition to the murder charge, Bass is charged with four counts of felony wildland arson. On Saturday, Bass was being held at the Southern Regional Jail. Jail records do not list an attorney for Bass.

Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday issued a statement about Mullens’ death.

“Our state foresters are some of the most dedicated workers in our state, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude,” the statement reads.

