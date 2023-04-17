Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Asian shares mixed over economic growth, rate worries

Apr 16, 2023, 8:48 PM

A currency trader passes by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange ...

A currency trader passes by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TOKYO (AP) — Asian markets were trading mixed Monday as worries continued about economic growth, even as some hopes were perked by a recent rise in U.S. bank issues.

Traders are also focused on upcoming earnings reports from global companies. Worries continue about inflationary pressures, and how that might affect moves by the Federal Reserve and the world’s other central banks on interest rates.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% in morning trading to 28,475.31. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2% to 7,373.60, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.2% to 2,565.97. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2% to 20,488.00. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.9% to 3,368.53.

“Markets suffer from more heat than light as hyper-sensitivity of Fed policy projections to U.S. data continues to infuse out-sized volatility,” said Tan Boon Heng at Mizuho Bank.

China’s central bank kept the one-year medium-term lending facility rate unchanged at 2.75%, suggesting economic growth data to be released Tuesday won’t be too alarming.

Stocks on Wall Street ended last week lower as worries about interest rates overshadowed an encouraging start to earnings reporting season.

The S&P 500 fell 8.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,137.64 after giving up an early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 143.22, or 0.4%, to 33,886.47, while the Nasdaq composite sank 42.81, or 0.4%, to 12,123.47.

The S&P 500 still squeezed out a fourth winning week in the last five, built in part on hopes the Federal Reserve may soon end its barrage of rate hikes as inflation cools. High interest rates stifle inflation by slowing the economy, raising the risk of a recession and dragging on prices for investments.

A top Fed official dampened those hopes Friday after saying inflation remains far too high and more tightening may be needed. Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s governing board, also said that even after hikes to rates end, they will likely need to stay high for longer than markets expect.

After his comments, traders built bets that the Fed will raise rates at its next meeting in May, instead of taking its first pause in more than a year. Some also began betting the Fed may hike rates again in June, according to data from CME Group.

High-growth stocks tend to be among the most hurt by high rates, and Big Tech stocks were among the heaviest weights on the S&P 500.

Swaths of the economy have already begun slowing under the weight of higher interest rates, raising worries that a recession may be likely. A report on Friday showed U.S. shoppers cut their spending at retailers by more last month than expected. Much of that was due to falling gasoline prices, and the drop for what economists call “core retail sales” wasn’t as bad as forecast.

“The Fed’s challenge has been to cool inflation without putting the economy into a deep freeze in the process,” said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office. “The dynamic is still playing out in the markets, and we could see more choppy price action as a result.”

Potentially making things more difficult for the Fed was another report Friday that said U.S. households are girding for higher inflation. Consumers are expecting inflation over the next year of 4.6%, up from expectations for 3.6% a month earlier, according to a preliminary survey by the University of Michigan.

Helping to offset some of the worries about rates were big gains by several of the nation’s biggest banks. They reported profits for the first three months of the year that blew past expectations.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 7 cents to $82.59 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 9 cents to $86.40 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 133.85 Japanese yen from 133.75 yen. The euro cost $1.0978, down from $1.0997.

World

Smoke rises from a central neighborhood of Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, April 16, 2023, after dozens ha...

Associated Press

What sparked the violent struggle to control Sudan’s future?

CAIRO (AP) — Tensions have been brewing for weeks between Sudan’s two most powerful generals, who just 18 months earlier jointly orchestrated a military coup to derail the nation’s transition to democracy. Over the weekend, those tensions between the armed forces chief, an unprecedented battle for control of the resource-rich nation of more than 46 […]

24 hours ago

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks ab...

Associated Press

US sails warship through Taiwan Strait after China’s drills

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The United States Navy has sailed a warship through the Taiwan Strait in its first known transit since China carried out an encirclement exercise around self-ruled Taiwan. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the transit through the strait by the USS Milius on Sunday was routine. The cruisers “transited through a corridor […]

24 hours ago

Workers perform maintenance work on solar panels that provide partial electrical power to Istiqlal ...

Associated Press

Muslims around the world consider climate during Ramadan

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — In the heart of Jakarta, the grand Istiqlal Mosque was built with a vision for it to stand for a thousand years. The mosque was conceived by Soekarno, Indonesia’s founding father, and was designed as an impressive symbol for the country’s independence. Its seven gates — representing the seven heavens in […]

24 hours ago

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, center, has a small talk with her counterparts before a pl...

Associated Press

Japan, US agree to cooperate on geothermal energy

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Japan and the United States agreed Saturday to cooperate on developing geothermal energy, one of the most plentiful resources on this volcanic island chain. The memorandum of commitment was signed Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of Seven energy and environment ministers in the northern city of […]

2 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay R...

Associated Press

Rays lose first game after 13-0 start, fall 6-3 to Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in […]

3 days ago

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during an interview with The Associated Press after ...

Associated Press

US energy secretary says G7 can lead global emissions cuts

OTARU, Japan (AP) — Wealthy nations can lead by example in cutting carbon emissions, though much faster action is needed to stem global warming, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Friday in an interview with The Associated Press. Granholm and other senior energy and environment officials from the Group of Seven advanced economies are in […]

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Asian shares mixed over economic growth, rate worries