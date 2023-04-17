Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe

Apr 17, 2023, 6:59 AM

FILE - The David's Bridal shop is shown Nov. 19, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. David’s Bridal filed for ba...

FILE - The David's Bridal shop is shown Nov. 19, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, April 17, 2023 the second time that the firm has sought such protection in the last five years. The announcement came just days after the company, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear, said it could be eliminating 9,236 positions across the United States. The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based retailer employs more than 11,000 workers, (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CONSHOKOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection, the second time for the chain in the past five years.

The announcement Monday arrives days after the company, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear, said it could eliminate more than 9,200 jobs across the United States. Based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, the company has about 300 stores across dozens of states and employs more than 11,000 workers,

David’s Bridal is looking to sell the company, but its stores remain open and its fulfilling orders without delay. Its online platforms also remain available to help people with their wedding planning needs.

The company last filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 but reemerged a year later. Monday’s filing was made in New Jersey.

National News

Associated Press

Inquiry continues in Alabama shooting that killed 4, hurt 28

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials continued investigating a weekend shooting that killed four and injured 28 at a teenager’s birthday party. Victims include Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, and Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith, 17, who were identified by family members on Sunday. The Saturday night shooting took place at a birthday party for Dowdell’s sister […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks at a news conference at the State Capitol on...

Associated Press

Minnesota settles case against e-cigarette maker Juul

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota announced a settlement Monday in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria — the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial — just ahead of closing arguments. The terms will be kept confidential until formal papers are publicly filed with the court in 30 […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina trooper shot in face during traffic stop

BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina trooper was shot in the face after pulling over a vehicle for speeding, authorities said. Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier stopped the vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Sunday for going more than 20 mph (32 kph) over the speed limit on U.S. Highway 78 in Bamberg County, Highway Patrol spokesperson […]

8 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a norther...

Associated Press

Report: Climate change, disease imperil North American bats

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — More than half of North America’s bat species are likely to diminish significantly as climate change, disease and habitat loss take their toll, scientists warned Monday. A report by experts from the U.S., Canada and Mexico said 81 of the continent’s 154 known bat types “are at risk of severe […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The Netflix logo is seen on an iPhone in Philadelphia, July 17, 2017. Fans anticipating Netf...

Associated Press

Netflix keeps ‘Love Is Blind’ fans waiting for live reunion

More than 45 minutes after a Season 4 reunion special was set to stream live Sunday viewers were still waiting for the special to start.

8 hours ago

Jay Devineni, right, a student at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, talks with fellow ...

Associated Press

GOP states targeting diversity, equity efforts in higher ed

Frustrated by college diversity initiatives he says are “fomenting radical and toxic divisions,” Texas state Rep. Carl Tepper set out to put an end to diversity, equity and inclusion offices in higher education. The freshman Republican lawmaker filed a bill to ban such offices. Three months later, he filed a new version of the legislation […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe