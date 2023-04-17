3 kayakers rescued by Coast Guard near Grays Harbor, 1 hospitalized

A United States Coast Guard (USCG) aircrew rescued three kayakers in Grays Harbor on Wednesday, one of whom had dangerous signs of hypothermia.

The USCG Pacific Northwest said on their Twitter that the kayakers were in distress in the Elk River, near Bay City.

One of the men’s relatives called 911 to alert them to the men’s situation, and a USCG helicopter was recommended for the rescue due to the marshy conditions.

One of the men was showing signs of hypothermia after entering the water, the USCG Pacific Northwest said, and he was airlifted to a hospital in Grays Harbor.

