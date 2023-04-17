Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

3 kayakers rescued by Coast Guard near Grays Harbor, 1 hospitalized

Apr 17, 2023, 7:43 AM | Updated: 7:46 am

kayakers...

(Photo from US Coast Guard)

(Photo from US Coast Guard)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A United States Coast Guard (USCG) aircrew rescued three kayakers in Grays Harbor on Wednesday, one of whom had dangerous signs of hypothermia.

The USCG Pacific Northwest said on their Twitter that the kayakers were in distress in the Elk River, near Bay City.

Attempted rescue at Auburn lake leads to 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

One of the men’s relatives called 911 to alert them to the men’s situation, and a USCG helicopter was recommended for the rescue due to the marshy conditions.

One of the men was showing signs of hypothermia after entering the water, the USCG Pacific Northwest said, and he was airlifted to a hospital in Grays Harbor.

Local News

FILE - The Netflix logo is seen on an iPhone in Philadelphia, July 17, 2017. Fans anticipating Netf...

Associated Press

Netflix keeps ‘Love Is Blind’ fans waiting for live reunion

More than 45 minutes after a Season 4 reunion special was set to stream live Sunday viewers were still waiting for the special to start.

8 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Sound Transit opening new parking garage at Lynnwood Transit Center on Monday

Sound Transit is opening a new parking garage at the Lynwood Transit Center on Monday.

8 hours ago

police lights distracted drivers shooting...

KIRO 7 News

Police respond to 3 shootings across Shelton on Saturday night

Police responded to three separate shootings in less than four hours in Shelton on Saturday night.

1 day ago

Ferry accident...

Associated Press

No reports of injuries or contamination in ferry accident

A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle on Saturday but there were no reports of injuries or contamination, authorities said.

1 day ago

martinez-cosman...

Frank Sumrall

Body of Leticia Martinez-Cosman found in Renton, says brother

A body found April 11 in Renton has been identified as Leticia Martinez-Cosman according to the woman’s brother, who confirmed with KIRO 7.

2 days ago

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple ...

Associated Press

Montana lawmakers pass bill to ban social media app TikTok

The state House voted 54-43 to pass the bill, which goes further than prohibitions in place in nearly half the states and the U.S.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

3 kayakers rescued by Coast Guard near Grays Harbor, 1 hospitalized