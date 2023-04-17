Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Lagarde: US-China split may weaken growth and fuel inflation

Apr 17, 2023, 10:21 AM

FILE - The President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde attends a press conference followin...

FILE - The President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde attends a press conference following the meeting of the bank's governing council in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The fragmentation of the world economy into rival blocs led by the United States and China threatens to destabilize global commerce, increase inflation and reduce growth, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned Monday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The fragmentation of the world economy into rival blocs led by the United States and China threatens to destabilize global commerce, increase inflation and weaken growth, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, warned Monday.

Speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Lagarde said that economic data dating to 1900 shows that “geopolitical risks led invariably to higher inflation.”

Costs tend to mount, she said, as countries stop or reduce trading with rivals and seek supplies at home or from allied countries. She added that it can be difficult to sever ties: Europe, for example, relies on China for 98% of its rare earth minerals, which are used in cellphones and computer hard drives, among other products.

If world supply chains were to split along geopolitical lines, Lagarde warned, consumer prices could rise 5% in the near term and 1% in the long run.

Lagarde also said the United States could not take for granted the U.S. dollar’s continued role as the go-to currency for world trade, though for now it remains unchallenged. China, Russia and other countries are seeking to wean themselves off dependence on the United States, which has sought to use its dominance to impose sanctions, most notably on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine last year.

A more splintered and less efficient world economy, Lagarde said, will make it harder for central banks to contain inflation. They will need help from government policymakers, who must find ways to control costs by improving the efficiency of supply chains and by conserving energy.

Lagarde, who began leading the ECB in 2019 after eight years as head of the International Monetary Fund, held out hope that this goal can be accomplished. She pointed to the challenge Europe had faced after Moscow cut off natural gas supplies after it invaded Europe.

Aided by an unusually warm winter, Europe succeeded in saving energy, finding alternative energy supplies and opening liquefied natural gas terminals that permitted access to sea-bound imports from the United States and other countries much faster than expected.

To combat inflation exacerbated by the Ukraine war’s disruption of energy and food markets, the E CB has aggressively raised interest rates.

“It is beginning to work,’’ Lagarde said.

She credited an easing of supply chain backlogs and lower energy prices, along with the ECB’s tighter monetary policy.

Inflation in the 20 countries that share the euro currency slowed in March to 6.9%, the lowest level in a year, down from a peak of 10.6% in October.

National News

FILE - A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building on May 4, 2021, in Washing...

Associated Press

Calling the IRS? Hold times are way down this tax season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers who called the IRS had an average wait time of four minutes this tax season compared to 27 minutes a year earlier, the agency said Monday. Ahead of the tax filing deadline on Tuesday, the IRS is promoting its improved customer service and giving credit to a big boost in funding […]

10 hours ago

Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, speaks dur...

Associated Press

Supreme Court to deliver answer in religious mailman’s case

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Gerald Groff liked his work as a postal employee in Pennsylvania’s Amish Country. For years, he delivered mail and all manner of packages: a car bumper, a mini refrigerator, a 70-pound box of horseshoes for a blacksmith. But when an Amazon.com contract with the Postal Service required carriers to start delivering […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a press conference ...

Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged in Wisconsin with sex abuse

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The defrocked Roman Catholic cardinal who became the face of the church’s clergy sex abuse crisis has been charged in Wisconsin with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man more than 45 years ago, court records show. A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that Theodore McCarrick, who was removed from the priesthood in […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Affidavit: Air National Guardsman applied to RentAHitman.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Air National Guardsman was arrested last week after federal agents said he responded to a parody website promoting jobs for hitmen. Josiah Garcia told an undercover FBI agent that he needed money and thought he would be good at killing people because of his military experience and because he […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities: Suspect arrested in killing of Oregon policeman

ONTARIO, Oregon (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing an eastern Oregon reserve police officer. The Malheur County District Attorney’s office confirmed Monday morning that the suspect in the Saturday night shooting of Officer Joseph Johnson was arrested in connection with the shooting. Johnson, a 43-year-old reserve officer for the Nyssa Police […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge: If news taints rape-trial jurors, Trump shares blame

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s rape trial will begin next week as scheduled after a federal judge on Monday rejected his lawyer’s request for a one-month delay, saying the former president cannot make public statements to promote pretrial publicity and then claim it’s prejudicial to him and reason to delay a trial. Judge Lewis […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Lagarde: US-China split may weaken growth and fuel inflation