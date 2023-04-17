Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Secret Chinese police outpost revealed in NY; 2 men arrested

Apr 17, 2023, 10:24 AM | Updated: 11:26 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, and more than three dozen officers with China’s national police force have been charged with using social media to harass dissidents inside the United States, the Justice Department said Monday.

The cases, taken together, are part of a series of Justice Department prosecutions in recent years aimed at disrupting Chinese government efforts to locate in America pro-democracy activists and others who are openly critical of Beijing’s policies.

One of the cases concerns a local branch of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, which operated inside an office building in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood before closing last fall amid an FBI investigation. The two men charged with establishing the outpost were acting under the direction and control of a Chinese government official, and deleted communication with that official from their phones after becoming aware of the investigation, according to the Justice Department.

The men, identified as “Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan, were arrested at their homes on Monday morning. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers who could comment on their behalf.

At no point did the men register with the Justice Department as agents of a foreign government, U.S. law enforcement officials said. And though the police outpost did perform some basic services, such as helping Chinese citizens renew their Chinese driver’s licenses, it also performed a more “sinister” function, including helping the Chinese government locate a pro-democracy activist of Chinese descent living in California, according to the officials.

“New York City is home to New York’s finest: the NYPD,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said at a news conference announcing the arrests. “We don’t need or want a secret police station in our great city.”

____

Tucker reported from Washington.

National News

Associated Press

Report: Fog on Georgia runway when ex-SEAL’s plane crashed

JESUP, Ga. (AP) — There was fog on the ground at a rural Georgia airport when a small plane attempting to land crashed and killed its pilot, a chiropractor who had served in the U.S. military as a Navy SEAL, according to federal investigators. But the preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board doesn’t […]

11 hours ago

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic ...

Associated Press

Funeral set for remaining victim of Louisville bank shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the remaining victim killed in last week’s mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. Visitation for Juliana Maria Farmer, 45, will be at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson from 4-8 p.m. Friday and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. […]

11 hours ago

Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege speaks during the Section 14 Survivors Group news ...

Associated Press

Families displaced from California neighborhood seek $2B

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — As a child, Lawrance W. McFarland lived on a small piece of land on a Native American reservation in Palm Springs he described as a “little world of its own,” surrounded by the parts of the city that were tourist magnets and depicted in movies. The retiree, who now lives […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge ends Hartford police consent decree despite concerns

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge has ended the nearly 50 years of federal oversight of police in Hartford, Connecticut, despite continued concerns the department still has not hired enough minority officers to reflect the city’s large Black and Hispanic populations. U.S. District Judge Kari Dooley in Bridgeport issued a 10-page ruling late Friday saying […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Boy, 13, gets stuck climbing into claw machine for prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy had to be freed from a claw machine after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize, according to an official at a North Carolina amusement park. Carowinds officials were alerted just before 2 p.m. Sunday that the boy was inside the Cosmic XL Bonus Game, which contained […]

11 hours ago

This photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Darrell Goodlow. An In...

Associated Press

Report: Serial rapist sentenced to more than 150 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge has sentenced a convicted serial rapist to more than 150 years in prison, a television station reported Monday. Prosecutors charged Darrell Goodlow in 2021 with 57 counts, including rape, burglary and criminal confinement. He pleaded guilty in March to nine counts, including eight felony counts of rape and one […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Secret Chinese police outpost revealed in NY; 2 men arrested